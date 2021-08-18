Women, children safe; man arrested

GARFIELD -- A Garfield man was in the Benton County Jail Monday, Aug. 16, in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Cody Michael Baker, 31, Garfield, was arrested by Benton County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Benton County Jail at 7:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

Deputies were notified of a man in a residence on Arkansas Highway 127 in Garfield about 5 p.m. reportedly refusing to allow a woman and child to leave the residence and threatening other residents of the house.

The complainant told deputies the man, Baker, was "waving around a shotgun," according to the affidavit. She told deputies was able to get her two children out of the house.

According to the affidavit, deputies staged at a nearby church with the complainant and her children. There were reportedly two more women and a child in the residence.

Deputies were able to talk to one of the women and encourage her to leave the residence through a window, then picked her up and drove her to the staging area, according to the affidavit.

Soon after, the third woman drove up to deputies, according to the affidavit, "yelling ... that he (Baker) punched out her car window as she was leaving." She told deputies she was able to leave when Baker chased the woman and child who left through a window.

Deputies drove to the house and "could see Cody pacing around in the driveway with blood dripping from his hand," according to the affidavit.

Emergency personnel from Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department were staged during the incident and later attended to Baker.

Baker is charged in connection with two counts first degree false imprisonment (felony); third-degree assault on a family or household member; second degree terroristic threatening; two counts second degree endangering the welfare of a minor; one count first degree endangering the welfare of a minor (felony); and six counts aggravated assault on a family/household member (felony).