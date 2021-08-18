There are 184 certified personnel which includes teachers, administrators, counselors and members of the student services team. There are 286 employees of the Pea Ridge School District for the 2021-2022 school year.

Pea Ridge Schools employ 184 certified personnel, which includes teachers, administrators, counselors and members of our student services team. In total, there are 286 employees for Pea Ridge Schools. At the teacher fair held this past week, teachers honored for years of service included: 10 years of service: Amber Bowen, Helena "Cathy" Caudle, Valerie Hooten, Olivia Laine, Trent Loyd, Michael Patton, Jessica Woods, Tisha Jordan, Cameron McNabb and Brandy O'Dell; 20 years of service: Misty Harris, Michael Harrod, Holly Dayberry, Sheila Eoff, Mary Simpkins, Cheryl Tillman, Nancy Townsend and Donna Lillard; and 30 years of service: Joyce Raymer and Donna Whitted. Pea Ridge school principals for 2021-2022 are Darah Bennet, Primary School; Samantha Trent, assistant principal, Primary School; Mindy Bowlin, Intermediate School; Jessie Hester, Middle School; Dr. Bryan Appleton, Jr. High; Beth Stein, assistant principal, Jr. High; Leonard Ogden, assistant principal, High School; and Charley Clark, high school. Donna Whitted received a certificate commemorating her 30 years of service with the Pea Ridge School District by school superintendent Keith Martin.

Print Headline: Teachers are ready for back to school

