School personnel changes OKd

Several actions concerning personnel were approved by the School Board during the regular School Board meetings in both July and August.

In July, board members:

• Approved resignations from Michaelle Scholtes, Primary teacher; Jared Schoonover, ALE coordinator; Brian Timmons, Intermediate SPED; Dawn Anderson, English Jr. High; Kia Rappe, Intermediate counselor; Brielle Myers, Math Jr. High; Arianna Reynolds, SPED Jr. High; and Callie Day, math Jr. High;

• Approved resignations from Terrie Sue Meppen, Primary food service; and Blanca Mendoza, Intermediate food service;

• Hired Madison Holliday, counselor Intermediate; Taylor Cox-Hoffman, Health Science PRHS; Amanda Cook, Student Services Coordinator; Jessica Thomas College and Career Counselor; Hunter Sanders, Spanish at Jr. High and PRHS; Leslie Evans, MTSS specialist; Kaylie Savage, Primary teacher; Lindsey Sharp, ALE teacher Middle School; Leonard Ogden, PRHS assistant principal; Kirsten Johnston, English teacher Jr. High; Kara Cooper, math teacher Jr. High; Jamie Bell, special education Primary; Andrea Keeland, Primary teacher; Destiny Cummings, Primary teacher; Mya Martin, Primary teacher; Breanna Trice, Primary teacher; Madison Weast, Primary teacher; and Matthew Campbell, math teacher Jr. High;

• Hired Kamryn Jones, food service Intermediate School; Joshua Sij, instructional aide at Middle School; and Hillary Sipes, instructional aide at Middle School; and

• Approved transfer of Holly Dayberry to ALE coordinator.

In August, board members:

• Accepted resignations from Kate (Eliza) Garduno, third grade teacher; and David Clark and Robert Mires, bus drivers;

• Hired Turner McCrackin, ALE 4th- through 6th-grade teacher; Skyler Butler, third grade teacher; and Tiffani Hash, social studies teacher, PRHS; and

• Hired Carol Griffin special education aide, Jr. High; Kay Shaffer, bus driver; Brittany Sprinkle, special educaiton aide, Middle School; and Steve Taylor, bus driver.