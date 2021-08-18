Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 33

Thursday, Aug. 19, 1971

The Pea Ridge School Board is made of five members, one elected each year for a five-year term. The board meets the fourth Monday night of each month. Heading the board officers is Keith Escue, president. Jewell Pendergraft of Seligman, Mo., is vice president. Jack Lasater is secretary. The other two members are Floyd Walker and Royle Carnes.

Mrs. Ruby Paden, elementary principal, said youngsters entering the first grade should be sure they have their birth certificate and immunization records available.

A fiddlers contest scheduled for Saturday in the Pea Ridge High School gym is expected to attract fiddlers from three states. The event is sponsored by Frank Price, Pea Ridge fiddler who was the recipient of the State Championship last year, and his accompanist, Bobby Fletcher, a local high school student.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 33

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1981

The Environmental Protection Agency has finally approved the Pea Ridge sewer project plan. The project will provide for a new treatment plant, collector lines and lift stations.

The purchasing ordinance designed to meet requirements of new legislation for second class cities and incorporated towns as suggested by the Arkansas Municipal League, was introduced, read three times and passed by the Garfield town council Friday.

Arkansas State Department of Education figures released last week show northwest Arkansas students scoring higher in most areas of achievement tests last year than those in most other part of the state. Scores in Pea Ridge School District 109 were, generally, slightly below the national norm, but the generalizations fail to show the high number of students in the district who scored above their grade level.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 33

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1991

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said a team of educators will visit the campus in October to help evaluate the school district. It will be an initial step in seeking accreditation by the North Central Association.

One of three candidates for the Pea Ridge School Board has withdrawn his name from consideration and given his support to another candidate. Bob DuBois said he will support Jerry Burton in his effort to unseat chairman Ronnie Foster.

The Pea Ridge businessman in charge of a petition seeking to oust the Pea Ridge City Council and mayor said he has been amazed at the amount of support for the action. Hugh Turner, who said he will present the petition to the City Council Aug. 22. He said he has about 300 signatures.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 33

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2001

The Pea Ridge School Board rejected transfer requests for elementary and middle school students at it meeting Monday and accepted four high school transfers. Citing already strained student/teacher ratios, superintendent Roy Norvell recommended no new students be accepted at the elementary and middle school levels.

Both seats up for election to the Pea Ridge School Board have contested races. Ballots were drawn last Tuesday for the races to be decided in the Sept. 18 school district races. Mike Villines and Paul Kwarcinski face off for position 1; Lonnie D. Barnett and John H. Sainsbury III are both seeking position 3.

A rezoning request was tabled at the Pea Ridge Planning Commission after about a dozen people attended the public hearing to express opinions both for and against the request. Mrs. J.W. Ellington requested rezoning property at 724 W. Pickens from agricultural to residential.

The last date to sign up for the eighth annual Pea Ridge Golf Classic is Aug. 18 at the Cannonball Cafe. The golf classic will take place at the Elk River Country Club bin Noel, Mo. Proceeds from the golf tournament go to school and charitable community projects.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 33

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2011

Mules will jump to the delight of the audience at the city's largest -- and most unique -- event set for Saturday, Oct. 8. The 23rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump will begin with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.

The culmination of months of work was dissected at a city meeting Thursday with members of the City Council and Planning Commission meting as a committee of the whole. Planning Commission members have worked on the sign ordinance for nearly a year and presented it to the council recently for passage.

Work continued Saturday to complete the multi-purpose facility at Pea Ridge High School. The building will have a weight room, locker rooms and an indoor practice field and is anticipated to be finished before the end of August.

The resignation of Pam Forga, counselor for Pea Ridge Middle School, was accepted without comment except that she, as well as the other teachers who resigned, were to repay the signing bonus they were given this year.