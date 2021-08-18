Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for Aug. 18, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Godwin

Mary Elizabeth Godwin, 73, of Hot Springs, Ark., died Aug. 11, 2021. She was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Hot Springs, to Fred and Dorothy (Hampton) Fisher, of Buckville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Godwin; sisters, Liz Simmons and Jessie Mae Parks; and brother, G.W. Fisher.

Survivors are her daughter, Beth Lockhart (Mike), of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Cody Godwin, of Hot Springs, Heavenleigh Waggoner, of Hot Springs, Jacob Kolasch, of Pea Ridge, Kaley Kolasch, of Benton, Christian Lockhart, of Houston, Texas, Kylan Lockhart, of Houston, Cameron Lockhart, of Hot Springs, and Jessica Hill and Stephen Hill, of Little Rock; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Godwin, Braxton Waggoner, Kabrielle Jones, Giovanni Jones, Layken Lockhart, Jamiah Childress, Maddison Childress and Alisah Childress; sisters, Edna Widger (Cliff), of Mt. Tabor, Ellen Vaughn (Bill), of Mt Tabor, and Betty Pegg (Bryant), of Bushnell, Fla.; and many nieces; and nephews.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Caruth Village Funeral Home.

A celebration of Mary's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Caruth Village Funeral Home with Brother Raymond Balisle officiating.

Burial will follow in Avant Cemetery.

Online condolences at https://www.caruth-hale.com.

Jason 'MC' Sisco

Jason "MC" Sisco, 41, of Gravette, Ark., died Aug. 6, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born June 11, 1980, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Glen McDaniels and Judy Ann Sisco.

He worked for V&F Concrete for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors. He was taken by cancer, but was very much loved by his wife, his friends and his family.

Surivors are his wife, Constance Elyse Sisco of the home; a daughter, Felecity Durham of Anderson, Mo.; his parents, Gary and Judy Fletcher of Gravette; and siblings, Tina McDaniels, Kimberly Main, Clint Fletcher and Cody Fletcher.

A memorial gathering was held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home, 1312 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Verginia Warren

Verginia Warren, 84, of Bentonville, Ark., died on Aug. 14, 2021. She was born to Francis and Hazel McNelly in Bentonville, Ark., on Dec. 9, 1936.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Warren; son, Harvey Sims; daughter, Jan Whittle; grandson, Frank Sims; and brothers, Larry and Irvin McNelly.

Survivors include her son, Steve Sims (Kathy); daughter, Diane Price; stepdaughter, Tammy Warren; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Jerry McNelly (LaVina); six sisters, Lometa Sandlin, Joyce Bone, Linda Gorman (Hank), Lawanda Shockley (Don), Pat Stanfield and Mary Dillow (Calvin); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. Fourth St., Rogers, Ark.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the Ridge Church in Pea Ridge, Ark., with Pastors David and Bonnie Austin.

Interment will follow in the Oaks Cemetery, Bentonville, Ark.

Pallbearers: Harold, Tyler and Kilby Shockley, Tim, Allen and Derek Fairchild, Jason McNelly and Bobbie Ray Sims; honorary pallbearers: her sisters, Lometa Sandlin, Joyce Bone, Linda Gorman, Lawanda Shockley, Pat Stanfield and Mary Dillow.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.