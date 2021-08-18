Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, Aug. 23
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, steamed broccoli, corn on the cob, fresh fruit or strawberry cup, milk
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, fresh fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito w/ cheese, refried beans, tossed salad, fresh fruit or pineapple tidbits, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, fresh fruit or Craisins, milk
Thursday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk
Friday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75