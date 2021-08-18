Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, Aug. 23

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, steamed broccoli, corn on the cob, fresh fruit or strawberry cup, milk

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, fresh fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito w/ cheese, refried beans, tossed salad, fresh fruit or pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, fresh fruit or Craisins, milk

Thursday, Aug. 26

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk

Friday, Aug. 27

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.