Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Aug. 6

2:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Carr Street in reference to an animal welfare check. The dogs were found to have adequate shade, food and water.

Saturday, Aug. 7

7:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Joshua Earl Hooten, 34, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, driving on a suspended driver's license and speeding.

Monday, Aug. 9

2:47 p.m. A resident of Washburn Drive reported theft regarding an item reportedly delivered but one he did not find. The complainant called police Tuesday to say he found the item delivered to his residence.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

2:35 p.m. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Arkansas Highway 94 south of town at the intersction with Sugar Creek Road. According to the report, the vehicles were driven by Anthony W. Beyer Jr., 41, of Bentonville, and Moriah E. Anthony, 30, of Pea Ridge. Beyer told police he was driving southbound on Ark. Hwy. 94 when the other vehicle pulled out in front of him and he didn't have time to stop. Anthony told police she didn't see the truck coming down the hill and she pulled out to go westbound on Sugar Creek. There were no injuries reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

12:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Drive for a welfare check. As a result of the investigation, police notified the Department of Human Services for adult protective services.