Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

July 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^8^8^50
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^6^1^19
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^12^22^109
Alarm^10^13^43
Vicious animal / bite^3^8^19
Animal call^17^21^142
Assault/ battery^1^4^12
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^0^11
Breaking or entering^0^3^11
Burglary^0^1^28
Business check^0^0^3
Civil call^11^12^58
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2
Criminal mischief^0^3^23
Death investigation^1^1^5
Disturbance^13^14^86
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^0^0^3
Extra patrol^667^272^1932
Follow up^19^24^186
Fraud/ forgery^4^10^38
Gun shots^0^1^6
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^1^1
Informational^50^46^267
Investigation^0^0^5
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^4^6^32
Missing person adult^1^1^3
Missing person juvenile^4^3^17
Motorist assist^1^1^17
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^3
MVC w/injury^0^1^17
MVC wo/injury^8^15^78
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^2^5^17
Other^3^5^19
Overdose^2^0^4
Prowler^0^1^4
Public assist^3^10^45
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^7
Reckless driver^16^11^84
Residential structure fire^0^0^1
Road hazard^2^3^15
Sex offender investigation^1^3^7
Stolen vehicle^1^0^7
Suspicious circumstance^10^16^101
Theft^2^6^33
Threats^9^10^54
Traffic stop^240^268^1723
Trespassing^3^4^22
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^6
Unlock^0^0^6
Warrant service/felony^1^4^13
Warrant service/misdemeanor^62^48^381
Welfare check^15^19^101
Total^1214^907^5,877
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^6^88
Warnings-^2^15
Warrant arrests-^62^381
City ordinance-^2^32
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^32^282
Warnings-^206^1,415
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^2^26
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^3^33
Warrant arrests-^1^13
Agency Assists^11^88
New Cases^94^782
Traffic Stops^240^1,723