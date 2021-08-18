Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report August 18, 2021 at 9:18 a.m.

July 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^8^8^50

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^6^1^19

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^12^22^109

Alarm^10^13^43

Vicious animal / bite^3^8^19

Animal call^17^21^142

Assault/ battery^1^4^12

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^0^11

Breaking or entering^0^3^11

Burglary^0^1^28

Business check^0^0^3

Civil call^11^12^58

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2

Criminal mischief^0^3^23

Death investigation^1^1^5

Disturbance^13^14^86

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^3

Extra patrol^667^272^1932

Follow up^19^24^186

Fraud/ forgery^4^10^38

Gun shots^0^1^6

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^1^1

Informational^50^46^267

Investigation^0^0^5

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^4^6^32

Missing person adult^1^1^3

Missing person juvenile^4^3^17

Motorist assist^1^1^17

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^3

MVC w/injury^0^1^17

MVC wo/injury^8^15^78

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^2^5^17

Other^3^5^19

Overdose^2^0^4

Prowler^0^1^4

Public assist^3^10^45

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^7

Reckless driver^16^11^84

Residential structure fire^0^0^1

Road hazard^2^3^15

Sex offender investigation^1^3^7

Stolen vehicle^1^0^7

Suspicious circumstance^10^16^101

Theft^2^6^33

Threats^9^10^54

Traffic stop^240^268^1723

Trespassing^3^4^22

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^6

Unlock^0^0^6

Warrant service/felony^1^4^13

Warrant service/misdemeanor^62^48^381

Welfare check^15^19^101

Total^1214^907^5,877

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^6^88

Warnings-^2^15

Warrant arrests-^62^381

City ordinance-^2^32

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^32^282

Warnings-^206^1,415

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^2^26

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^3^33

Warrant arrests-^1^13

Agency Assists^11^88

New Cases^94^782

Traffic Stops^240^1,723

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

