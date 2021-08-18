OPINION: Face change with equanimity

The first day back at school was this week for Pea Ridge students and for many others around our state.

With grandchildren now in first through seventh grades, one would think I'm accustomed to children growing older.

One grandchild is entering junior high and another is entering middle school. The entire dynamics of their days will be different from that to which they were accustomed in their previous school years. But, they'll adjust.

While looking through photographs, a photograph from August of 2016 popped up showing my youngest two sons on the first day of the last year of public school for one and the first day of the first year of high school for another. Both of them are now grown men.

And, then there was the August more than a decade and a half ago when I drove my first two daughters to college. As excited as I was for them to begin a new phase of life, I was tearful and weepy for the remainder of the week adjusting to a new phase in life. It was difficult to readjust schedules and plans at first, but I soon realized that was the beginning of change that would not stop. Just a few years later (within six months of each other), two daughters married. And every year from then forward involved change -- weddings, births, graduations, deaths, relocations.

Life involves change.

Recently, I was visiting with someone close to my age and we remembered many things we took for granted when in school, things that were the "norm" in our day (the 1960s). Girls weren't allowed to wear pants, only dresses. Many young girls wore shorts under their dresses so they could play on the playground during recess modestly. And the length of dresses was measured to assure they weren't too short. Boys were not allowed to have hair long enough to touch the collar of their shirt. Athletic shoes were for athletics only. Teachers and students used hard-back text books and teachers wrote with chalk on blackboards. In elementary school, students vied for the privilege of cleaning the erasers. Cursive was taught. Typewriters were manual. There were no computers in the classrooms. There were no cell phones. There were pay phones which cost a dime to use. We began the day with the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States flag and prayer.

Change is not necessarily good or bad. And, many changes that happen in life are not within our control. The only thing we can "control" is our attitude about change.

If we constantly complain about change and always view "the way we've always done it" as the only right way, we'll find ourselves miserable and distress other people, too.

Accepting what we can't change with grace, changing what we can with kindness and respect, and moving forward with equanimity will bless those we encounter and may help others adjust to difficult change.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]