NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are biting in summer's dog days.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said the best striper fishing is from Rocky Branch park to the dam. Brood minnows, live shad or live sunfish are the top baits.

Walleye fishing is fair with nightcrawler rigs on the north half of the lake. Walleye can also be caught by trolling crank baits that run 15 to 25 feet deep.

For crappie, fish with minnows around brush piles 25 feet deep. Black bass fishing is slow. Try top-water lures from first light to sunrise. Go with a plastic worm or jig and pig 10 to 25 feet deep after sunrise.

Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good bluegill fishing with worms or crickets. Catfish are biting liver or cut bait.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy reports trout are biting well on trout dough baits fished on light tackle. Small spoons or shallow-diving crank baits are worth a try.

Power generation at Beaver Dam usually starts around 11 a.m., creating high water conditions and faster flows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill are biting best on worms. Fish early with top-water lures for black bass. Catfish are biting glow worms or nightcralwers. Points are good spots to fish for all species.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting by the old White River bridge on minnows. Catfish are biting stink bait. Black bass fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Robbie Towner at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting top-water lures early at all Bella Vista lakes. Use a plastic worm rigged Carolina style later in the day. Bluegill are biting worms or crickets at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night with large plastic worms or large tube baits in dark colors. Try top-water lures early.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, 4-inch plastic lizards, grubs and buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at night at Lake Eucha. Work jig and pigs around structure. Big plastic worms in dark colors may also work. Try top-water lures early.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake with plastic worms or crank baits worked around docks and rocky shorelines. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is good for black bass with crank baits, spinner baits or plastic worms. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows fished near brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said a drop-shot rig is the best way to catch black bass. Fish 18 to 35 feet deep along gravel points early in the day. Work a drop-shot rig on the outside of docks. Other good lures to try include swim baits and jigging spoons.