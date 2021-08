TIMES photograph by Annette Beard School nurses ready for the coming year at Pea Ridge schools include Laura Draper, Primary School; Lori Hartley, Intermediate School; Stelli Litchfield, Middle School; Emily Hartenbower, Jr. High School; and LaRay Thetford, High School.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard School nurses ready for the coming year at Pea Ridge schools include Laura Draper, Primary School; Lori Hartley, Intermediate School; Stelli Litchfield, Middle School; Emily Hartenbower, Jr. High School; and LaRay Thetford, High School.

Print Headline: Nurses on staff at schools

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content