Northwest Arkansas population by jurisdiction

by Annette Beard | August 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Jurisdiction^2000 Census^2010 Census^2020 Census

Avoca^423^488^487

Bella Vista^-^26,526^30,104

Bentonville^19,730^35,301^54,164

Centerton^2,146^9,515^17,792

Decatur^1,314^1,699^1,773

Farmington^3,605^5,974^7,584

Fayetteville^58,047^73,580^93,949

Garfield^490^502^593

Gateway^116^405^436

Gentry^2,165^3,425^3,790

Gravette^1,810^3,113^3,547

Little Flock^2,585^2,585^3,055

Lowell^5,013^7,327^9,839

Pea Ridge^2,346^4,794^6,559

Prairie Grove^2,540^4,426^7,045

Rogers^38,829^55,964^69,908

Benton County^153,406^221,339^284,333

