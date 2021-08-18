Northwest Arkansas population by jurisdiction

Jurisdiction^2000 Census^2010 Census^2020 Census
Avoca^423^488^487
Bella Vista^-^26,526^30,104
Bentonville^19,730^35,301^54,164
Centerton^2,146^9,515^17,792
Decatur^1,314^1,699^1,773
Farmington^3,605^5,974^7,584
Fayetteville^58,047^73,580^93,949
Garfield^490^502^593
Gateway^116^405^436
Gentry^2,165^3,425^3,790
Gravette^1,810^3,113^3,547
Little Flock^2,585^2,585^3,055
Lowell^5,013^7,327^9,839
Pea Ridge^2,346^4,794^6,559
Prairie Grove^2,540^4,426^7,045
Rogers^38,829^55,964^69,908
Benton County^153,406^221,339^284,333