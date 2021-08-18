New entrance opens to PRNMP

Kevin Eads, superintendent of the Pea Ridge National Military Park, announced the planned reopening of the entrance road off U.S. Highway 62 on Monday, Aug. 16, and the closure of the detour.

"With this part of the Highway 62 mitigation construction project complete, the public can once again use the main entrance and new parking lot near the Visitor Center," Eads said. "We are appreciative of the patience and support of the public during this first phase of the project."

Work will now begin on the parking lot adjacent to the Visitor Center and will consist of the removal and replacement of existing pavement, roads, and sidewalks. During this time visitors will be able to park in the new parking lot and will still have access to the tour road and remainder of the park.

Because of the on-going work near the Elkhorn Tavern, and for the safety of the public, the North Loop of the horse trail remains closed until further notice. However, the short loop of the horse trail is open. The area around the Elkhorn Tavern and monuments as well as the area north of the tavern remain off limits to horses.

Information about the schedule and access during each phase of the project will be provided through press releases and postings on social media, https://www.facebook.com/Pea-Ridge-National-Military-Park, and the park webpage, https://www.nps.gov/peri/index.htm.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the site of the March 1862 Civil War battle that helped Union forces gain control of Missouri. The park is located 6 miles east of Pea Ridge just off U.S. Highway 62.