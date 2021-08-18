Music, food, good times mark Second Saturday

Pleasant weather enhanced the August Second Saturday held Saturday, Aug. 14, off Townsend Way.

Blues City Limits performed before Tracy Bailey took the stage.

About 20 vendors offered a variety of items including scones, soaps, jewelry, handmade wooden crafts and toys.

The July Second Saturday was canceled due to rain.

The last Second Saturday is slated for Saturday, Sept. 11. The band scheduled is Amber and the Relics.

Vendors are set up by 5 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Those attending are encouraged by bring a blanket or chair.

"Want some popcorn?"

Pea Ridge firefighter Shane Henson shares goody bags with children at the August Second Saturday in Pea Ridge.

Popsicles and drinks were the fare for some children during the Second Saturday event this weekend.

Even the pups enjoyed the music at the Pea Ridge Second Saturday evening Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Cold snow cones were some of the treats available during the Second Saturday evening Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pea Ridge. Vendors set up booths to sell their wares and a band entertained the crowd in the evening.

The ladder truck was set up at the Second Saturday event; visitors and their pets found much to see.