Local policies

Local polices

Northwest Arkansas school districts are abiding by the following covid-19 polices:

BENTON COUNTY

Bentonville

Learning models -- On campus, online

Mask policy -- Required for staff and children 3 and older indoors and on buses

Classes start: Monday, Aug. 16

Decatur

Learning model -- On campus

Mask policy -- Not required

Classes start -- Wednesday, Aug. 18

Gentry

Learning model -- On campus

Mask policy -- Not required

Classes start -- Monday, Aug. 16

Gravette

Learning models -- On campus, online option for 11th and 12th grades

Mask policy -- Not required

Classes start -- Monday, Aug. 16

Pea Ridge

Learning models -- On campus, online

Mask policy -- Not required

Classes start -- Monday, Aug. 16

Rogers

Learning models-- On campus, online

Mask policy -- Required indoors and on buses

Classes start -- Monday, Aug. 16

Siloam Springs

Learning models -- On campus, online

Mask policy -- Not required

Classes start -- Monday, Aug. 16