Hunters get in gear for deer

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will partner with the Arkansas chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to help people get ready for this year's upcoming deer hunting seasons.

The group will host a field day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the multipurpose building of Camp Robinson Special Use Area in Mayflower.

Anyone looking to get into gear for the upcoming deer season should find something interesting to learn at the field day.

Mark Izard, board member of the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers chapter, said the event will combine some camaraderie and instruction with information about the latest news concerning Arkansas deer hunting.

"We're going to have a variety of different bows for people to shoot and familiarize themselves with, and we'll have a variety of tree stands for people to try as well," Izard said. "We'll have tree saddles, lock-on stands and climbing stands and will help explain how to use each of them safely to help people with their hunts this year."

Izard said he's also prepared a small presentation on what equipment hunters should have with them on a backcountry hunt.

"I'll bring along my pack and show people all the things I've learned to carry that make the hunt more enjoyable and help get your deer out of the woods safely."

Lunch will be provided after demonstrations, then attendees will be invited to learn about the latest developments with chronic wasting disease in the state. Jenn Ballard, the state's wildlife veterinarian, will talk about disease and what it means for hunters.

The event is free, but organizers ask people to register to ensure enough food is available for everyone. Visit https://www.backcountryhunters.org to register.