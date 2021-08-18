Growth reflected in census numbers

The numbers from the 2020 census are in and they reflect what the increasing number of subdivisions show -- the city is growing.

Pea Ridge sustained 26.9% growth in the past decade increasing from 4,794 persons to 6,559. And that's in addition to the almost 100% growth the previous decade, from 2,346 in 2000 to 4,794.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree, a native of the area, recalls the population was somewhere between 1,400 and 1,600 residents when he was elected in 1994 and took office in 1995 as a part-time mayor.

"Without the growth, we won't have any businesses come here," he said. "People say they want businesses, but if you don't have the people to support the business, the businesses won't come.

"On the other side of that, the businesses won't invest in a community that's not capable of supporting them," Crabtree said.

The mayor said city officials have been proactive keeping up with and ahead of the growth citing the water line extension between Pea Ridge and Bentonville a few years ago, the addition of the new water tower west of town, upgrades of sewer lines and the recent completion of the new wastewater treatment plant.

"With that, we're keeping up with and ahead of the growth," he said, adding that there will continue to be projects, such as addition of lift stations, as new developments come in. "That's just part of the process."

He said the State Health Department double checks and verifies whether the city's infrastructure can sustain the additional demands on the water and sewer lines.

"It's not just us at City Hall and in the Planning Commission, but we're also being double checked by the state," he said. "We're not up here willy nilly doing things. The whole process has to be done right."

Crabtree said maintaining the small-town atmosphere while handling growth is a "difficult balancing act."

"We're going to have to have people willing to step up and help with Parks Commission and Planning Commission -- people who can keep a vision of the small-town atmosphere alive. It can't be dictated from City Hall; people need to be involved," he said.

The census numbers determine the city's share the state and county sales tax receipts as well as turnback on roads, Crabtree said.

"I think our Planning Commission and everybody involved, all the department heads, have done an excellent job making sure details are looked at and issues are looked at ahead of time and at looking at the growth pro-actively," he said.

Without the growth, "we'd dry up and blow away," Crabtree said. "If you don't have the folks here to support the businesses, you won't have businesses and won't have the revenue, the sales, to support the infrastructure -- roads, fire, police."

"We've been in double digit growth for a number of years," he said, adding that it's imperative that city residents recognize the value of shopping locally, providing sales tax revenue to the city instead of to other city's pockets.

He believes the world class businesses and amenities in northwest Arkansas including the Razorback Greenway and bike trails draw people to the area. He said the school system, the community, the welcoming attitude of the city are what draw people to Pea Ridge.

"It's the inclusiveness of our community -- they help each other. If somebody sees someone in need, that help is there. It's being part of a family," he concluded.