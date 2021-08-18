Face masks encouraged, not required

Face masks will not be required in Pea Ridge Schools. Neither will covid vaccinations.

Both are encouraged and will affect quarantine if the wearer is exposed to a person who has a confirmed case of covid.

"Face masks will not be required at Pea Ridge School District," superintendent Keith Martin said. "They are optional. We do hope everyone will practice safe mask wearing habits to protect those students who don't have the opportunity to receive a vaccine."

Martin said one change in the school policy from last year is "if someone is fully vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine unless they start developing symptoms." Another caveat is that persons exposed to a confirmed case of covid-19 will not need to quarantine if they have no symptoms and both the infected person and the person exposed were "consistently and correctly wearing a mask."

Martin said that students 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccination.

"Vaccination for eligible students and adults is encouraged, but not required to attend Pea Ridge schools," Martin said. In answer to a question from board member Mindy Cawthon, Martin said students must have a parent present in order to receive a vaccination.

He emphasized that school facilities will be cleaned daily with special attention to high traffic areas, that water bottle filling stations are provided at each school and students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles, that windows will be opened to allow for improved air circulation and cafeteria seating will be arranged to allow for maximum distancing of students.

Martin said the schools will follow the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends at least 3 feet of physical distance between students in the classroom and at least 6 feet between students and adults and between adults who are not fully vaccinated. He said people attending events outside of the school day are encouraged to sit with family members only and maintain social distancing.

The school policies are listed in the Ready for Learning plan which was presented to the Pea Ridge School Board Monday, Aug. 9. It is available on the school web site.

The school is providing both face to face and virtual options for education. Martin said many students went back and forth between the two options last year and he said this year, school officials are encouraging parents to contact their child's building principal to work on the process through staff member Casey Connior, virtual learning coordinator.

Cawthon asked if students will be allowed to "go back and forth" from face to face to virtual.

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld said: "We're going to work better collaboratively on the process. Last year we didn't have the right protocols and procedures in place because the volumes were so high.

"If a parent requests a change in placement... we're pulling together a committee at school level ... evaluate where they are ... not hybrid... more thoughtful in the process."

"Also, we have online protocols and procedures... as well as the information about orientation for virtual families," she said.

The board also approved extending covid leave for staff as needed.

"I feel like this is the right thing to do," Martin said, adding he did not believe anyone abused the opportunity last year.

Board president Jeff Neil said the extended leave is not a directive from state officials.

"This isn't coming from the state; this isn't coming from the governor. This is us taking care of our people," Neil said.

In other business, the board approved the memorandum of understanding with Northwest Arkansas Community College for concurrent credit.

"It's the cheapest way to have college algebra and comp 1," Martin said.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey said bus drivers are still needed. He credited transportation director Cameron McNab with working "really hard" to prepare the staff for the year.

"We'll be ready to go for Monday," Ramey said.

He said that from June 1 to Aug. 9, there were 17 positive covid cases reported. "A lot of those were reports from the Arkansas Department of Health. If a student goes here, they send us the report."

He said as of Monday, Aug. 9, there were six active cases, eight in quarantine.

"Keeping school open is so important," Martin said. "We have kids who eat their best two meals of the day here."

At Martin's recommendation, board members approved transferring $850,000 from the operating fund to the building fund.