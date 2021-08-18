Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, August 10

Kerrie Elizabeth Belanger, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Peter Carl Boum, 64, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Sheldon D. Burkett, 31, expired tags, bond forfeit

Dianna L. Bush, 49, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Shane Alan Edens, 32, speeding, bond forfeit

Landon Dean Evans, 21, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Ronald Eugene Goodman, 25, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Danielle Elizabeth Harper, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jodie Marie Ingalls, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Miguel Angel Jimenez, 25, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty

Blake Donavan Kelly, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Kyle Wesley Kemp, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Nickolas W. Lake, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Cole S. Law, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Taylor Licause, 29, speeding, bond forfeit

Lori B. Mahony, 50, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Quentin Eric Mathis, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Michael Peter Matz, 37, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Boyd Bruce Mcniel, 58, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Geneva Joyce Nimeth, 53, expired tags, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Amanda Kaye Pageler, 37, speeding, bond forfeit

Kimberly Anna Jean Parton, 33, speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Christopher Pina, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Christopher C. Prevatt, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Devon Alexander Richmond, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Joshua W. Ritchie, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Kyle A. Roberts, 35, no seat belt, guilty

Amanda Diane Samples, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Felipe G. Serna, 41, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Christopher A. Shields, 53, speeding, guilty

Sheldon R. Shrader, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Joshua Wayne Smart, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Zachary Adam Troxell, 34, speeding, bond forfeit

Samantha R. Truesdell, 25, expired tags, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; no proof of ownership, guilty

Claus Waisted, 43, speeding, bond forfeit

Craig Allan Wamsley, 62, speeding, bond forfeit

Jerry Michael Webb, 56, speeding, bond forfeit

Joan Rana Wendt, 69, speeding, bond forfeit

Jason Woodmancy, 50, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Hunter R. Wright, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty