Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, August 10
Kerrie Elizabeth Belanger, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Peter Carl Boum, 64, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Sheldon D. Burkett, 31, expired tags, bond forfeit
Dianna L. Bush, 49, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Shane Alan Edens, 32, speeding, bond forfeit
Landon Dean Evans, 21, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Ronald Eugene Goodman, 25, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Danielle Elizabeth Harper, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jodie Marie Ingalls, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Miguel Angel Jimenez, 25, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty
Blake Donavan Kelly, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Kyle Wesley Kemp, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Nickolas W. Lake, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Cole S. Law, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Taylor Licause, 29, speeding, bond forfeit
Lori B. Mahony, 50, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Quentin Eric Mathis, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Michael Peter Matz, 37, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Boyd Bruce Mcniel, 58, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Geneva Joyce Nimeth, 53, expired tags, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Amanda Kaye Pageler, 37, speeding, bond forfeit
Kimberly Anna Jean Parton, 33, speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Christopher Pina, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Christopher C. Prevatt, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Devon Alexander Richmond, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Joshua W. Ritchie, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Kyle A. Roberts, 35, no seat belt, guilty
Amanda Diane Samples, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Felipe G. Serna, 41, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Christopher A. Shields, 53, speeding, guilty
Sheldon R. Shrader, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Joshua Wayne Smart, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Zachary Adam Troxell, 34, speeding, bond forfeit
Samantha R. Truesdell, 25, expired tags, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; no proof of ownership, guilty
Claus Waisted, 43, speeding, bond forfeit
Craig Allan Wamsley, 62, speeding, bond forfeit
Jerry Michael Webb, 56, speeding, bond forfeit
Joan Rana Wendt, 69, speeding, bond forfeit
Jason Woodmancy, 50, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Hunter R. Wright, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty