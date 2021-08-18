Building Permits

July 2021
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Schuber Mitchell Homes^356 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes^348 Fox Circle^$3,066.99^$277,604
Schuber Mitchell Homes^340 Fox Circle^$2,961.99^$235,463
Schuber Mitchell Homes^332 Fox Circle^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes^324 Fox Circle^$2,871.99^$199,117
Schuber Mitchell Homes^316 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes^308 Fox Circle^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes^301 Fox Circle^$2,961.99^$235,463
Schuber Mitchell Homes^309 Fox Circle^$2,961.99^$235,463
Schuber Mitchell Homes^317 Fox Circle^$2,904.99^$212,520
Kevin Felgenhauer^1809 Booker Street^$1,308^$433,613
Kevin Felgenhauer^1901 Booker Circle^$1,552^$578,755
Crestwood Homes LLC^801 Oakley Street^$901^$270,601
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1900 Bergman Road^$926^$280,140
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1812 Bergman Road^$976^$300,064
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1808 Bergman Road^$1,011^$314,916
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1804 Bergman Road^$1,001^$310,811
Homes by Roth^2597 Peck Road^$1,213^$395,577
Clements Homes Inc.^1801 Tull Drive^$968^$297,045
^Total Permits for Type:^19
^Total Fees for Type:^$39,411.90
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$5,509,464