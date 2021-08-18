Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Building Permits

August 18, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.

July 2021

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Schuber Mitchell Homes^356 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes^348 Fox Circle^$3,066.99^$277,604

Schuber Mitchell Homes^340 Fox Circle^$2,961.99^$235,463

Schuber Mitchell Homes^332 Fox Circle^$2,991.99^$247,538

Schuber Mitchell Homes^324 Fox Circle^$2,871.99^$199,117

Schuber Mitchell Homes^316 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes^308 Fox Circle^$2,869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes^301 Fox Circle^$2,961.99^$235,463

Schuber Mitchell Homes^309 Fox Circle^$2,961.99^$235,463

Schuber Mitchell Homes^317 Fox Circle^$2,904.99^$212,520

Kevin Felgenhauer^1809 Booker Street^$1,308^$433,613

Kevin Felgenhauer^1901 Booker Circle^$1,552^$578,755

Crestwood Homes LLC^801 Oakley Street^$901^$270,601

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1900 Bergman Road^$926^$280,140

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1812 Bergman Road^$976^$300,064

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1808 Bergman Road^$1,011^$314,916

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1804 Bergman Road^$1,001^$310,811

Homes by Roth^2597 Peck Road^$1,213^$395,577

Clements Homes Inc.^1801 Tull Drive^$968^$297,045

^Total Permits for Type:^19

^Total Fees for Type:^$39,411.90

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$5,509,464

Print Headline: Building Permits

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Catherine’s: From boutique to bistro
by Bradly Gill
Governor says state's door open to Afghans
by Michael R. Wickline
Stinnett named General Manager of electric coop
Standoff as man in pickup near U.S. Capitol claims he has a bomb
by The Associated Press
Harmony Grove votes to repeal mask mandate
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT