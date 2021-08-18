Blackhawks ready to take on 5A

Facing another year of concern and uncertainty, the 2021 edition of the Blackhawk football program under new head coach Brey Cook has been putting in the effort and planning into making headway as a member of the 5A classification.

The Hawks were moved up into the 5A class in football last season in a campaign marked by injuries, cancelled games and sidelined players due to covid-19 mandates. The locals had just installed a new head coach with a new system but that coach retired from coaching, opening the door for new head coach Cook to take the reins. Cook was impressive in his address to the Pea Ridge faculty during teacher work days last week and the team and community has reason for optimism for the future.

After registering but a single victory in their initial 5A season, the analysts and writers have pegged the Blackhawks as the eighth place finisher in an eight-team conference, the 5A West. Hootens magazine has that prediction in their 2021 high school football guide, but that publication has been known to heavily weight their predictions on the season preceding. The '21 Hawks will be a different team than the year previous.

It took former head coach Tony Travis (now athletic director) several years to leave the lower rungs of the 4A-1 conference to a place where Pea Ridge was regularly playing their way high into the state playoffs. Coach Cook has a tough row to hoe for awhile but he will get the program back to where it was.

Concerning the approaching season, with covid-19 protocols and precautions possibly turning everything on its head, the predicted finish of the season is as follows.

Harrison, off a 11-2 season conference championship season, is hoping to make it five in a row in 2021. They do return nearly their whole defense though only four starters remain for the offense. They do have a very good receiver back in Dylan Block but the quarterback starter hasn't been settled with Logan Plumlee and Beck Jones vying for starting time. The defense will be stout with perhaps the best nose guard in 5A in Evan Dixon. Block and Jones were both all-state as safeties in 2020. They defeated Pea Ridge 49-28 last year.

Expected to finish second are the Vilonia Eagles, a team that finished 6-6 in 2020 with most of their starters back on both sides of the ball. Covid-19 cancelled the Hawks' first time to face Vilonia last season. The Eagles have a fairly deep roster, and they have played their best football over the past couple of seasons, making the playoffs. Their offense is seasoned with a three-year quarterback in Austin Myers and all-state running back Seth Kirk rushed for well over 1,000 yards last season.

Perennial conference contender Greenbrier also has most of their starters back and are slotted the third best in the 5A West. The Panthers won consecutive 5A titles until the recent run by Harrison. They have an all-conference quarterback in Cooper Wilcox along with a salty running back, Nick Huett, who nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last year. They boast some pretty big linemen so they will be contenders. This was another team covid-19 protocol blocked the Hawks from playing in 2020.

Expected to be the fourth playoff team out of the 5A West is Morrilton. They finished the regular season 4-5 last fall but went two deep into the playoffs. They were con-conference champs in 2017 with Greenbrier and are regular playoff participants. Late starter in 2020,Damarious Martin is projected to lead the Devil Dogs this season. They do possess some size on their offensive line.

The best of the rest is slated to be Farmington, a team that also finished 4-5 last year, and also went two deep into the playoffs. They lost most their starters and have a new coach in J.R. Eldridge. The team does have seven three-year starters but the rest will be relatively untested. They bested Pea Ridge 38-37 in a wild overtime game last season.

The sixth pick of the 5A West will be Clarksville, a team that football success has been hard to come by, averaging two wins a year over the past seven years. They do have most of their starters back and were upset winners against Morrilton last year. They have good linemen and defensive players but lack speed in their offensive backfield. Covid-19 prevented the Hawks from playing them last year.

Once a 5A powerhouse, the Alma Airedales are predicted to finish seventh. Their two-win season in 2020 was their worst finish in decades, though they very nearly upset heavily favored Texarkana in the playoffs. Big linemen and fast linebackers make their defense good. They have all state running back Logan Chronister who rushed for 280 yards against Pea Ridge last year but whose team still lost 35-28 to the Blackhawks.

New kid on the block Pea Ridge lost their starting backfield to injury last season, and will have to break in a new quarterback this season. They return perhaps the best receiver in 5A in Trevor Blair, who received all kinds of attention from defensive players last year. A rare four-year starter, Blair could be a game changer. Joe Adams came of age as a running back in 2020, earning all-conference, rushing for more than 700 yards.

In this, Pea Ridge's second year in the 5A, hopefully they will be able to play a full season with minimal injuries and no covid-19 complications. Hootens magazine rates Joe Adams, Trevor Blair and lineman Clay Sebree as unheralded stars and there are several others who could emerge as unheralded stars as the season progresses.

It took a bit of time from the time the Hawks entered the 4A classification before their started to roll, and the same may well be true with their ascent into 5A. Playing much bigger teams with regard to size and numbers is a daunting task, but a task that Coach Cook and the '21 Blackhawks are eager to take on.