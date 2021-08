Benton County Jail

Monday, Aug. 9

7:07 p.m. Cody Michael Baker, 31, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts first-degree false imprisonment

Tuesday, Aug. 10

2:42 p.m. Stetson Grantham, 20, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt

Thursday, Aug. 12

4:13 p.m. Marti Heffernan, 40, Siloam Springs, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; two contempt of court

Saturday, Aug. 14

1:12 a.m. William Lucas, 36, Pea Ridge, by Siloam Springs Police, possession drug paraphernalia

8:30 p.m. Randell Dutton, 27, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two failure to appear

Sunday, Aug. 15

12:39 a.m. Jesus Rodriguez, 52, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of open container and violation of omnibus DWI Act