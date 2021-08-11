Town Hall meeting is Tuesday

A public information town hall meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, immediately prior to the regular monthly City Council meeting.

City officials and department heads will be available to provide information and answer questions about the requested 1-cent city sales tax and the bond issue which will be on the ballot Sept. 14.

There are two items on the agenda for the City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

A resolution endorsing the action by the Benton County Quorum Court to name a section of Arkansas Highway 72 as "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway" will be considered. The Quorum Court approved a resolution recently in approval.

Officer Apple was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, in Pea Ridge.

The section of highway is the portion that runs from Bentonville to Pea Ridge.

The other item on the agenda is a discussion about the city's current fireworks ordinance.