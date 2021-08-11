School officials announce free breakfasts and lunches

Officials with the Pea Ridge School District announce that breakfasts and lunches will be served to all students at NO CHARGE during the 2021-2022 school year.

It is not necessary to complete a meal application for free and reduced priced meals as the United States Department of Agriculture has extended free meal benefits to all students at this time. Each student's eligibility showing free, reduced or paid last year will be rolled over to the 2021-2022 school year with the same eligibility.

For households who wish to complete a meal application for change in eligibility or P-EBT purposes they will be available the first week of August on the school website at www.pearidgeschool.com under the Food Service Menu or can obtain an application by emailing [email protected]

The meal benefits do not include any ala carte items sold in the cafeteria or milk only purchase. If students wish to purchase items ala carte, they will need to bring money for those purchases.

All adults, visitors, teachers, support staff members and administrators of the district must assume the full cost of the meal, which is $2.35 Breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.