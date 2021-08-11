Sign in
School campus traffic patterns announced

August 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Pea Ridge school officials announced the traffic patterns for each school campus for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. There will be two lines of traffic for the Primary School, which serves kindergarten through second grade. Kindergarten students will be released from the front doors on the east side of the building. First- and second-grade students are released from the south side of the building. If a family has children in multiple grades in the Primary School, they will all be picked up at the youngest child's line. The Primary School is at 1411 Weston St.

