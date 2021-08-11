Resilient Blackhawks mobilize for football

Pea Ridge first-year head coach Brey Cook feels like the program is moving in the right direction and optimistic about the 2021 football season.

The Blackhawks compete for the second year as a member of the 5A West undaunted by their 1-7 showing in 2020 compounded by a covid interruption, which forced cancellation of three conference games. Pea Ridge didn't get to play Clarksville, Greenbrier and Vilonia, missed a ton of practice with multiple players quarantined and went from Oct. 3 through Oct. 29 without a game.

Cook, none-the-less, likes the type of senior leadership he's seen coming from trench players.

"We're really excited about this season. It comes down to these seniors and these guys like Justin Blount and Clay Sebree, who are going to lead us into the fall on the offensive and defensive lines," Cook said.

"We have had a lot of transition, a lot of things going on with covid, with different head coaches, but Jeff Williams last year, I think, got us on the right track as far as what we need to do as a program. I'm just continuing that on as we implement some things that I've done and seen at the levels I've been at."

Cook previously coached at Southwest Baptist University as the Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator, Memphis University and the University of Arkansas.

Opportunity

Cook played high school football at Springdale before going on to play for the Razorbacks. He isn't taking the Pea Ridge job lightly.

"It's an incredible honor. Again, I look back at everything I learned last year playing for Coach Williams, a legendary coach in the state. You got Tony Travis, who is our AD, another legendary coach in the state, a lot of history behind those two guys and I've been placed behind the right mentors," Cook said.

Cook notes two coaches on the Blackhawk staff, Jason Upton and Josh Reynolds, were both named Coach-of-the-Year in their respective sports -- track and field and softball -- with Upton winning a state championship in boys track and field and Reynolds leading the softball team to the Class 4A State finals.

"They've done some really impressive things so it's very, very exciting to have them on staff to help me out with things and to cover those blind spots. And I, as a young coach, definitely need that. There's so much success going on at Pea Ridge right now. It's a very exciting time," Cook said.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Sophomore Gavin Dickson (6'1", 170 lbs.) steps into the role as starting quarterback.

"He's a younger kid for us, he's got an incredible arm. I'm real excited about his future. He's going to do a great job for us in leading breaking the huddle," Cook said.

Tailback

Cook describes explosive senior Joe Adams (6'2", 195 lbs.), who will also play some defense as a linebacker, as unstoppable.

"He's a monster, he's going to have an incredible career in front of him, already has done some big things on the field," Cook said.

H-backs

Junior Orlando Hernandez (6'0", 175 lbs.) and sophomore Bowen Phillips (5'7", 150 lbs.) will man the H-back spot. They'll move around and line up as a slot receiver and do different things.

"It really makes us very versatile what we're calling on offense," Cook said.

As for utilizing a tight end set, Cook said the Blackhawk staff is looking into it.

"We've got a couple of guys who rotated at that spot trying to find the right niche and we've got some guys who are excited about it," Cook said.

Receivers

Cook raves about senior wide receivers Will Anderson (5'11", 170 lbs.) and Trevor Blair (6'0", 180 lbs.), "who've done some unbelievable things this spring and summer" that he's witnessed personally.

"I'm really excited to watch them connect with our quarterback, Gavin Dickson," Cook said.

Offensive Line

Starting left tackle senior Clay Sebree (6'2", 252 lbs.) is a big guy, who played last year at right tackle.

"I moved him over to left because he's a very talented, physical player," Cook said.

Left guard junior Mason Harling (6'2", 235 lbs.) is a kid who'll be on the field for the first time this year, but very athletic and very quick. According to Cook, the staff is eager to watch him pull and execute blocks in the running game.

Junior center Connor Pierce (5'11", 265 lbs.) got some snaps last year and impressed Cook in the offseason.

The starting right guard spot is still up for grabs with junior move-in with Payton Upton (6'0", 245 lbs.), son of assistant coach Jason Upton, competing with freshman Payton Carney (6'1", 230 lbs.).

"Those two guys are battling it out for that spot and we're excited to watch them in fall camp," Cook said.

Senior Braidon McCarley (6'0", 250 lbs.) rounds out the unit at right tackle.

"We're real excited about those six guys and seeing what they're going to be able to do this upcoming season," Cook said.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Senior defensive lineman Justin Blount (5'11", 210 lbs.) brings a motivational dynamic to the team.

"He's a guy that the kids look up to and has done an incredible job this offseason," Cook said.

At the defensive end spots the Blackhawks are still moving some things around. Junior Carter Love (5'11", 250 lbs.) transferred from Colorado and competes with junior Mason Harling (6'2", 235 lbs.).

"Some kids are going to come in there and battle for positions as well as a young (sophomore) Greer Marler's going to come in and be a defensive end ... rotate in maybe," Cook said, adding, "You'll hear his name a lot in the future."

Linebackers

The Blackhawk linebacking corps features juniors Malachi Bierman (5'9", 190 lbs.) and Orlando Hernandez (5'11", 180 lbs.), along with Adams who just recently moved over to linebacker.

"He's going to be one of those guys that really solidifies positions. He played a lot of safety last year for us," Cook said.

Secondary

Senior Caleb Neil (5'10", 140 lbs.) presents another leader who Cook praises for having done a great job back in the secondary. Junior Jonathan Lyons (5'3", 118 lbs.) plays the other cornerback spot with classmate Caden Mann (5'10", 180 lbs.) at safety.

"Some of our guys are going to be in the backfield rotating and fighting for those final spots here in these last couple of weeks of fall camp," Cook said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicking Game

The Blackhawks worked on developing their kicking game this summer.

"We've done all sorts of things as far as our schematics and how we're going to call things," Cook said.

"We're still ironing out who is going to be our kicker so we've got a battle going there but I think three guys in our rotation and hopefully we lock that down in the next couple of days."

Conference outlook

The Blackhawks defeated Alma, 35-28, on the road last season in week four, a hard-fought 5A West victory that helped offset a pair of disappointing losses against former 4A-1 foes Prairie Grove (35-33) in week three and Farmington (38-37), a member of the 5A West since 2014.

"Last year, obviously, there were a lot of things going on with Pea Ridge. You have covid-19, first year in the 5A, first-year head coach in Coach Williams, a lot of things that blended together, perfect storm so we're excited to kind of move on from that and attack the 5A in a little different light this year. We got a win last year versus Alma, which is huge for us, at their place. I'm able to kind of build on that momentum as we move into this season," Cook said.

The Farmington game became a dogfight and went into overtime. Cook refuses to glance over his shoulder. The Blackhawks aim on going full-throttle, full-speed forward.

"Yes, there were a couple of games those 'woulda, couldas' but that's in the past," Cook said. "We obviously know that we can compete at this level. We're just going to have to go out there and prove it."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Pea Ridge senior Caleb Neil (5-10, 140) plays cornerback helping solidify the Blackhawk defense. He also has return specialist capabilities.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Pea Ridge senior Trevor Blair (6-0, 180) plays wide receiver as part of the Blackhawk offense.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Pea Ridge senior Justin Blount (5-11, 210) starts at defensive end. He's determined to put forth an tremendous effort towards helping the Blackhawk 2021 football campaign succeed.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Pea Ridge senior Joe Adams presents a dynamic threat as a ball-carrier. He's also expected to play a large role as a linebacker on defense for the Blackhawks.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Pea Ridge first-year head coach Brey Cook feels like the program is moving in the right direction and is excited about the 2021 football season as the Blackhawks compete for the second year as a member of the 5A West.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Pea Ridge senior Clay Sebree (6-2, 252) starts at left tackle on the Blackhawks' offensive line.