Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 32

Thursday, Aug. 12, 1971

Three Pea Ridge High School students were hospitalized at Rogers Memorial Hospital following a one-vehicle accident on U.S Hwy. 62 between Garfield and Gateway shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Pea Ridge football coach Bill Lookadoo announces that fall football practice is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

A 19-inch black and white portable television as reported taken in a break-in last Tuesday at Shaw's Furniture, TV and Appliances in downtown Pea Ridge.

The Pea Ridge City Council Thursday adopted a resolution to proceed with the purchase of land adjoining City Hall on two sides The and is being purchased from Stanley Buttry and will be used as a alley and parking area.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1981

Lamps, lanterns and candles came out and were put into use Thursday night when storm damage stopped power to Pea Ridge for some eight hours and 27 minutes. Southwestern Electric Power Co. said the outage ran from 7:44 p.m. Thursday to 4:11 a.m. Friday.

Pea Ridge individuals, organizations and members of the Park Commission have been working years to build a pavilion in the City Park. It is expected, weather permitted, that the pavilion will be ready for use very soon. Contractor building it is Britton Construction.

Mets t-ball team included Ryan Pollock, Jeff Spivey, Annette Wilson, Beau Rogers, Jason Merritt, Jody Morrow, coach Dick VanLaningham, Kenny Dorey, Brian Elkins, Chad VanLanghamham, Yancey Price, Cindy Schell, Chad Laird, coaches Harold Laird and Charles Dorey.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 32

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1991

A group of Pea Ridge residents is circulating a petition which seeks the resignations of members of the City Council ad the mayor. Heading the movement is businessman Hugh Turner. The petition is titled Petition for Change.

Two Pea Ridge residents have filed to challenge the re-election of Pea Ridge School Board chairman Ronnie Foster. Filing last week were Jerry Burton and Bob DuBois.

Students who will attend elementary school in the Pea Ridge School District for the first time this fall should register at the school Wednesday, Aug 14, said principal Mike Mason.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2001

With back-to-school preparations in full swing, parents face the chore of selecting new clothes for their students to start the year. Middle School principal Anita Frevert says that many of the current styles may not fit into the schools' dress codes. A review of the elementary and middle schools' handbooks provide an idea of acceptable and unacceptable wearing apparel.

Dr. Kay Morgan, who has served Pea Ridge Medical Office for 15 years, was named full-time physician coordinator at Poplar House Clinic.

A man who authorities say threatened to kill his friend was arrested Saturday after a tense three-hour standoff with deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Craig Williams, 39, was arrested in connection with felony possession of a firearm and domestic battery after the standoff at the Garfield residence of Ginger Black Fox.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2011

Several personnel items are on the agenda for the Monday night School board meeting including appointment of a teacher for the elementary school, a media aide and an in-school suspension teacher/supervisor.

At a special City Council Committee of the Whole, city officials from both the Council and Planning Commission are to meet to discuss the city's proposed sign ordinance. The conclusion of that meeting will be presented t the regular meeting Aug. 16.

When school begins Monday, it may be without a counselor for the Middle School. School officials would not comment on a personnel issue, but a position was advertised in the classified section of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette Monday. The school counselor last year, Pam Forga, was arrested three times since May 22, according to jail records. Two of those were in connection with driving while intoxicated.