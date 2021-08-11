Proclamation

WHEREAS, Emma Lou Crabtree Price Pamplin was born August 6, 1921, in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, to Charles David and Dovie Beaver Crabtree, the third of five children, and

WHEREAS, Emma Lou married Olen Alfred Price, after their marriage, moving to California where they resided for 35 years before moving back to Pea Ridge, and

WHEREAS, to this union were born three children, Clara, Jim, and Linda, and

WHEREAS, Emma Lou was blessed with four grandchildren, Pauline, Paul, Mary, and Shannon, six great-grandchildren, Sandy, Ricky, Kristen, Billy, Michael, and Ashley, four great-great grandchildren, Kylie, Corbin, Trenton and Charlotte, and

WHEREAS, after the death of her husband Olin Price, Emma Lou married Durwood "Shorty" Pamplin, and

WHEREAS, Emma Lou has two siblings who are deceased, Edna Mae Crabtree Martin and Elva Nadine Crabtree, she has two siblings who remain, Mary Jo Crabtree Henderson and Charles Wayne Crabtree, and

WHEREAS, Emma Lou has lived during some the most eventful times in our world's history and has encouraged and influenced those around her.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Jackie Crabtree, Mayor of the City of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, do hereby proclaim Friday, August 6th as:

Emma Lou Crabtree Price Pamplin Day, 2021

FURTHERMORE, I recognize that our treasured citizen, Emma Lou Crabtree Price Pamplin, not only continues to make the City of Pea Ridge a better place, but her legacy continues in the lives of the people she has touched.

Signed and Sealed on this 6th day of August 2021.