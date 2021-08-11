Planning meeting was brief

In a meeting that lasted just less than 10 minutes, Planning Commission members approved three issues presented.

The large scale development for a multi-family development for Pedigree Place was approved contingent on State Health Department approval.

A lot line adjustent was approved for Jason Ingalls for Pedigree Place in which five parcels were combined to create one parcel.

The final request was for a 10-feet setback for Steve and Teresa Ahart at 925 Washburn Dr. Ahert told planners he is constructing a shop building behind his house. City employee Mike Nida said there are no utilities in the area.

The meeting adjourned at 7:09 p.m.

Planners agreed to meet for a tech review Monday, Aug. 9, and to hold a special meeting for Prairie Lea final plat immediately after the tech review.