Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for Aug. 11, 2021

Richard Darrell Boen

Richard Darrell Boen, 79, of Garfield, Ark., died Aug. 4, 2021, in Concordia Health and Rehab in Bella Vista. He was born Dec. 25, 1941, in Garfield, Ark. to Darrell Albert Boen and Modena Meriam Wilks Boen.

He retired from the United States Marines after 30 years. He was a skilled leather craftsman, enjoyed buck skinning, fishing, hunting, canoeing, camping and competition archery.

He was a member of Eastside Assembly of God Church in Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Boen whom he married Dec. 20, 1963; and brothers, Edward, Earl and Carl Boen Jr.

Survivors are his children, Dee Boen of Goodman, Mo., Richard Boen, Jr. of Garfield, Ark.; a sister, Janett Bell and husband Kenneth of Pea Ridge; step-sister, Barbara Ross of Granby, Mo.; grandchildren, Nicole McNelly and husband Brad, Brittney Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Richard Darrell Boen III, Malina Boen, Natasha Boen, Savannah Boen and Nicole Collins; great-grandchildren, Lily McNelly, Wyatt McNelly, Jazlina Madden and Alicia Callangs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in the funeral home.

Service was 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Bayless Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Lee Ann Dixon

Lee Ann Dixon, 38, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 4, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 25, 1983, in Joplin, Mo., to Robert Lee Dixon and Phyllis Marie Atkinson Dixon.

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our beautiful Lee Ann. She was such a special person, always ready to share a smile, a hug, and a kind word. She had an amazing presence, and her laughter drew you in. She touched so many lives with her beautiful soul and will forever be missed by all who knew her. Her family was the dearest thing to her, with her children and grandbaby being the center of her world. She was a dedicated mother and loved them with her entire soul. We love you sweet girl and hope you have found the peace and light you deserve.

She moved to Arkansas from Kansas six years ago to make her home and married Brady Michael Varnell June 6, 2020. She worked for Ulta Beauty in Rogers and loved doing makeup and cosmetology. She loved her family, friends and her many cats.

Survivors are her husband Brady Varnell of the home; three children, Kyndra Dixon of Rogers, Ark., Kadeyn Dixon of Rogers, Ark., and Ariana Rueda of Pea Ridge, Ark.; parents, Robert and Phyllis Dixon of Pittsburg, Kan.; a brother, Robert Dixon and wife Heidi of Ft. Scott, Kan.; a sister, Kathleen Bishop and husband Michael of Pittsburg, Kan.; a granddaughter, Brynlee Harvey; and nieces and nephews, Paige Knight, Jakob Mein, Ashton Dixon, Austin Shelden, Rachael Bishop Porter, Christopher Bishop and Chandler Bishop.

Visitation in Arkansas was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Sisco Funeral Home, 1312 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge, Ark.

Visitation in Kansas will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the Presbyterian Church, Pittsburg, Kan.

The service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the Presbyterian Church, Pittsburg, Kan.

Burial will be in Hosey Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the children of Lee Ann, c/o Sisco Funeral Home, P.O. Box 54, Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Albert Glasscock

Albert Glasscock, 80 , of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 1, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Bisbee, Ariz., to Commie Chester Glasscock and Helen Lucille Jackson Glasscock.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and married Floy Jean Hornaday on July 17, 1965. He owned and operated Al's Fence Building, worked for Fulton Sanitation and Butterfield Repair.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffery "JD" Glasscock; and siblings, Buddy Glasscock, Claudia Daniels, Lois Ricks, Ernest Glasscock, Diane Harris and Lonnie Glasscock.

Surviors are his wife, Floy Glasscock of the home; a daughter, Debra Glasscock of Rogers, Ark.; and siblings, Lorene Blagg of Garfield, Ark., Jimmy Glasscock of Huntsville, Ark., Betty Cowgur of Bentonville, Ark., Virginia Truex of Hamilton, Mont., David Glasscock of Seligman, Mo., and Geraldine Butler of Eureka Springs, Ark.

Graveside service was at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Buttram Chapel Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

There was no visitation.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net

Zella Janet Goldsborough

Zella Janet Goldsborough, 90, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Francis Marion and Gertrude Mae (Engle) Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Goldsborough; seven brothers and sisters, Gene, Dale, and Noel Henry Martin, Ottie Yates, Naomi Groce, Marion and Madge Martin; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Luna and her husband Gerald, and Norma Pierce and her husband Ron; three grandchildren, Lonnie Luna, Shelly Luna and Troy Hale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing was from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, prior to the funeral service, in Luginbuel Chapel, Prairie Grove.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Luginbuel Chapel, Prairie Grove.

Burial was in the Lincoln Cemetery.

There was no graveside service held.

Online guest book: www.luginbuel.com.

Patsy Elaine McCool

Patsy Elaine McCool, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died July 30, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born July 9, 1948 in Fresno, Calif., to Clinton Bert Lombard and Nalta Mae Reddell Lombard.

She was a farm worker and married Sterlon Evan McCool Jan. 20, 2001. Patsy loved to cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed crafts, loved her animals and was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Pineville, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Evan McCool and a sister, Loretta Lombard.

Survivors are three children, Richard McCool and wife Lois of Arizona, Clint Hall and wife Nancy of Seligman, Mo., and Vicky Cravens of Seligman, Mo.; siblings, Nancy Hughes and husband Rich of Huntsville, Ark., Bert Lombard of Seligman, Mo., and Juanita Lowe and husband Donald of Centerton, Ark.; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Editor's note: The McCool obituary is being republished to include a correction.

Frankie 'Frank' Eugene Tillman

Frankie "Frank" Eugene Tillman, 59, of Rogers, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. He was born Jan. 9, 1962, in Rogers to John Thomas Tillman and Leona Marie Stacy Tillman.

He was a carpenter by trade and was a man of many interests. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, photography, stock car racing and the St. Louis Cardinals. Above all, he enjoyed songwriting, singing and playing his songs on the guitar. He was a member of Bentonville Eastside Assembly of God Church.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Debi Tillman; his daughter, Hailey Tillman; his son, Michael (Moriah) Houser, all of Rogers; his mother, Leona Stinnette of Gravette; his father, John (Patricia) Tillman of Missouri; a sister, Jeanie Sorrell (Ben) of Missouri; two brothers, Roger (Sheila) Tillman of Pea Ridge and Marcus Tillman of Rogers; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

A memorial celebration was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Eastside Assembly of God Church, in Bentonville.

Memorials are suggested to Bentonville Eastside Assembly of God, 9559 Hwy 72 E, Bentonville, Ark. 72712 or a charity of choice in his honor.

Arrangements were under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers (www.RollinsFuneral.com).