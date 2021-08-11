Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Aug. 16
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Nacho with ground beef, pinto beans, broccoli with Ranch, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Breakfast: Mini cinni, fresh fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen fruit cup, milk
Thursday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, celery sticks with ranch, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk
Friday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75