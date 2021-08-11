Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus

August 11, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 16

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Nacho with ground beef, pinto beans, broccoli with Ranch, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Breakfast: Mini cinni, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen fruit cup, milk

Thursday, Aug. 19

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, celery sticks with ranch, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk

Friday, Aug. 20

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

