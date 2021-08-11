Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Department

August 11, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 15

4:24 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Baker Street in reference to a hit and run. The resident reported a vehicle had struck a couple of mailboxes and fled the scene; he said he had video of the incident. As a result of the investigation, police cited Kendall Michelle Meins, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage; and careless and prohibited driving.

Saturday, June 19

11:19 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Scarlet Chapman 18, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, July 20

11:41 a.m. Police received a report of violation of a protection order occurred at a business in town. As a result of the investigation, police obtained an affidavit of probable cause to obtain arrest warrant for Dakota Adam Ketcher, 24, Seligman, Mo., in connection with violation of a protection order.

Saturday, July 24

1:47 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Deke Alan White, 43, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI and speeding.

10:01 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brittany S. King, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony non-financial identity fraud; misdemeanor fleeing; possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; driving while suspended; and no insurance, as well as on warrants out of Pea Ridge, Benton County, Bentonville, Centerton and Rogers.

Friday, July 30

3:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Drive for a possible suicidal subject involving a male claiming he was going to hurt himself and others. As a result of the investigation, the male was transported to Northwest Medical Center.

Saturday, July 31

9:33 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Rebecca McClellan, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on suspended driver's license; expired tags; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

