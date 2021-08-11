OPINION: We have more in common than not

You don't appreciate what you have until you lose it.

That statement seems apropos to so many things in here now.

For some northwest Arkansas residents over the past 80 years, leaving the area seemed the surest way to success. Many young people left headed to California during the Depression and pre-World War II days seeking employment. After the war, people left for the lights and promised careers of the big cities. Others stayed, following in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents, many of whom were farmers.

People who moved to the region during the 1970s and '80s found charm and small-town atmosphere, but complained about the lack of big city amenities -- restaurants, theaters, culture. They moved here for a variety of reasons, including the small-town atmosphere of friendliness.

The locals sometimes resented the newcomers and their attitudes of superiority and attempts to change the locals.

How oft I've heard a local say, "Well if they liked it so well where they came from, maybe they should go back."

As more and more people from all over the globe move here, bringing their cultures and interests with them, some of the long-time people are complaining.

What were once mostly rural, farm-centered communities with a few shopping cities nearby have transitioned to bedroom communities with city-like atmospheres replete with culture from metropolitan areas. There are restaurants featuring every conceivable type of cuisine, theaters and entertainment venues, trails for walking and cycling, dog parks and outdoor dining... everything one could want, and yet some still complain.

Now, in 2021, it seems the amalgamation of locals and newcomers has made the differences minuscule.

Many so-called newcomers have embraced the area with gusto, loving their new hometown and its culture and investing themselves thoroughly in it.

Whether a long-time, many generation native, or a relatively newcomer to the area, we each call this area home and should do our best to embrace one another with respect and kindness and give to the community by serving in a public role, in volunteering or in any way that makes our little corner of the globe better.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]