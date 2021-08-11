Many hands make the work light.

Volunteers from the school, church and community spent hours organizing and arranging donated school supplies and clothing for the more than 200 school children served by the Back to School Bash hosted by First Baptist Church Church with Bright Futures.

Athletes from the football and volleyball teams and cheerleaders were among the students who assisted during the week. On Friday, fire fighters and emergency personnel from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department helped.

Donations were collected a couple of weeks ago through the Stuff the Bus event at which many students and school personnel also volunteered.

Fireman Chris Hunt filled school bags with supplies Friday preparing for Saturday's Back to School Bash.

Volunteers from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department helped organize school supplies for the Back to School Bash held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in the gym at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Volunteers from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department joined community, school and church volunteers in organizing school supplies for the Back to School Bash held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in the gym at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Volunteers from the Pea Ridge First Baptist church and the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department joined community, school and church volunteers in organizing school supplies for the Back to School Bash. Youth director Patrick Meador and Chris Hunt checked lists and filled bags for students.

First Baptist Church pastor Al Fowler, center, joined volunteers in preparing for the Back to School Bash held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.