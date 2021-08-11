Library clerk wanted

The Pea Ridge Community Library is seeking a library clerk.

According to library officials, anyone who loves books and has a passion for serving the community may be interested.

"At Pea Ridge Community Library, we serve as the local equal-opportunity resource center for Pea Ridge, providing citizens access to a wide variety of books, multimedia materials, programs, and other intellectual stimulations," said media director Ashdon Wilson. "We strive to cultivate a diverse collection and an enriching environment for community members to foster lifelong connections with the library."

The job description states that a library clerk will have various library circulation and clerical procedures with a heavy concentration of public contact and an expectation of accuracy. General responsibilities include but are not limited to circulation of materials using the library automation system; data input; answering and placing phone calls; collecting fines and fees; operating a variety of office machines; processing new material for circulation; ​maintaining shelves including shelving, shelf reading and shelf straightening; assisting the programming specialist with various programs and outreach opportunities as needed; and assisting patrons with locating materials, reference questions, computer use, and other library requests​. Applicants must have strong customer service skills when interacting with the public daily. ​

Inquiries can be directed to Library director Alex Wright via email at [email protected]