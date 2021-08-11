Library clerk wanted

The Pea Ridge Community Library is seeking a library clerk.
According to library officials, anyone who loves books and has a passion for serving the community may be interested.
"At Pea Ridge Community Library, we serve as the local equal-opportunity resource center for Pea Ridge, providing citizens access to a wide variety of books, multimedia materials, programs, and other intellectual stimulations," said media director Ashdon Wilson. "We strive to cultivate a diverse collection and an enriching environment for community members to foster lifelong connections with the library."
The job description states that a library clerk will have various library circulation and clerical procedures with a heavy concentration of public contact and an expectation of accuracy. General responsibilities include but are not limited to circulation of materials using the library automation system; data input; answering and placing phone calls; collecting fines and fees; operating a variety of office machines; processing new material for circulation; maintaining shelves including shelving, shelf reading and shelf straightening; assisting the programming specialist with various programs and outreach opportunities as needed; and assisting patrons with locating materials, reference questions, computer use, and other library requests. Applicants must have strong customer service skills when interacting with the public daily.
Inquiries can be directed to Library director Alex Wright via email at [email protected]