Ice cream
From the kitchen of Dorris Mounce
10 eggs
2 c. sugar
3 Tbsp. vanilla
pinch of salt
3/4 can Pet milk
4 to 5 containers of half-and-half
Beat eggs until real creamy. Add sugar, a little at a time, until dissolved. Continue beating, adding vanilla and salt. Add canned milk and half-and-half a little at a time. Can use whole milk to finish off if needed. Freeze in ice cream freezer.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]