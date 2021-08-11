Ice cream

From the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

10 eggs

2 c. sugar

3 Tbsp. vanilla

pinch of salt

3/4 can Pet milk

4 to 5 containers of half-and-half

Beat eggs until real creamy. Add sugar, a little at a time, until dissolved. Continue beating, adding vanilla and salt. Add canned milk and half-and-half a little at a time. Can use whole milk to finish off if needed. Freeze in ice cream freezer.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]