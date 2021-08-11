Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 28

Simple Simon's Pizza

1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes and mesh bags of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler and freezer.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 28 -- Sonic Drive In, 201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

July 30 -- The Smackin' Shack, 16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield