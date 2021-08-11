Benton County Jail

Monday, Aug. 2
6:11 p.m. Christopher Ramirez, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, delivery meth/cocaine
Tuesday, Aug. 3
3:43 a.m. Markus Mancel, 50, Garfield, by BCSO, possession drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
Wednesday, Aug. 4
1:16 p.m. Christopher Mann, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, theft of property; possession drug paraphernalia; revocation of probation; theft of property; failure to appear
1:59 p.m. Christopher Whitted, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear
Thursday, Aug. 5
12:52 p.m. Christopher Cline, 32, Garfield, by Rogers Police, aggravated assault; domestic battery
Friday, Aug. 6
10:47 a.m. Roy Johnson Jr., 28, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, three failure to appear; revocation of probation; contempt of court
10:51 a.m. Holder Garrett, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear
4:46 p.m. Cody Winn, 42, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, two contempt of court; two failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance
Saturday, Aug. 7
5:02 a.m. Jeremy Bryant, 18, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, breaking or entering; two theft by receiving
11:07 p.m. Joshua Hooten, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense
Sunday, Aug. 8
12:08 a.m. Gaven Lee Penny, 27, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; refusal to submit to chemical test; violation of omnibus DWI Act, first; no possession of operator or chauffeur license; insurance required (no liability insurance)
9:10 a.m. Tyler Wever, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear