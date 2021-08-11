Benton County Jail

Monday, Aug. 2

6:11 p.m. Christopher Ramirez, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, delivery meth/cocaine

Tuesday, Aug. 3

3:43 a.m. Markus Mancel, 50, Garfield, by BCSO, possession drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance

Wednesday, Aug. 4

1:16 p.m. Christopher Mann, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, theft of property; possession drug paraphernalia; revocation of probation; theft of property; failure to appear

1:59 p.m. Christopher Whitted, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Thursday, Aug. 5

12:52 p.m. Christopher Cline, 32, Garfield, by Rogers Police, aggravated assault; domestic battery

Friday, Aug. 6

10:47 a.m. Roy Johnson Jr., 28, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, three failure to appear; revocation of probation; contempt of court

10:51 a.m. Holder Garrett, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

4:46 p.m. Cody Winn, 42, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, two contempt of court; two failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance

Saturday, Aug. 7

5:02 a.m. Jeremy Bryant, 18, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, breaking or entering; two theft by receiving

11:07 p.m. Joshua Hooten, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense

Sunday, Aug. 8

12:08 a.m. Gaven Lee Penny, 27, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; refusal to submit to chemical test; violation of omnibus DWI Act, first; no possession of operator or chauffeur license; insurance required (no liability insurance)

9:10 a.m. Tyler Wever, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear