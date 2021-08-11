A century of life celebrated

In the summer of 1921, a third child was born to Charles and Dovie Crabtree -- Emma Lou.

This past week, family and friends gathered to celebrate the century of life of Emma Lou Crabtree Price Pamplin in Pea Ridge.

Emma Lou attended and graduated from the Pea Ridge School in 1939. She was one of 38 second- and third-grade students pictured in the 1929-1930 Pea Ridge School class picture with teacher Faye Price.

She married Olen Alfred Price on Nov. 16, 1939. Price, too, was a native of Pea Ridge. The young couple moved to California where they settled in the Los Angeles area and spent nearly 40 years before returning to Pea Ridge.

Emma Lou's siblings were Edna Martin and Nadine Crabtree, now deceased, and Mary Jo Henderson of Tulsa and Charles Wayne Crabtree of Pea Ridge.

The little town of Pea Ridge was 71 years old. In 1940, one year after her graduation from Pea Ridge High School, the town's population was recorded as 72 persons.

The couple had three children, Clara Ruth Price Seagroves, James Alfred Price and Linda Sue Price Seagroves. They had four grandchildren, Pauline Angress, Paul Seagroves, Mary Tanner and Shannon Alvarez; six great-grandchildren, Sandy Price, Ricky Soliz, Billy Seagroves, Kristen Barnes, Michael Soliz and Ashley Alvarez; and four great-great-grandchildren, Kylie Barnes, Corbin Price, Trenton Price and Charlotte Seagroves.

Mrs. Pamplin worked and retired from Rancho Los Amigos Hospital in the laundry department. She was an Eastern Star.

After her first husband, Olen, died in 1982, she married Durwood "Shorty" Pamplin in 1983.

She said her happiest moments were with and raising her children.