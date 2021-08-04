Take FLIGHT and succeed; Football camp trains little hawks

One hundred sixty youth signed up for the four-day FLIGHT school hosted by the Pea Ridge Blackhawk football coaches and team. With 10 coaches, six managers and from 30 to 40 players in attendance daily, the first- through sixth-grade youth were taught skills, guided and practiced.

"The event was a great success," head coach Brey Cook said. "We were able to show the community what our program is about, teach the kids about every position in football, and most importantly have fun."

Flight is an acronym used as a reminder about the character and foundation of the team, according to Cook.

FLIGHT

F = family, our cornerstone, brotherhood, community

L = Little Things, every detail matters, intangibles, no shortcuts

I = Intensity, the tempo is set by the strong, move with intent,

G = Graduate, success begins in the classroom, character, effort

H = Hard work, Pea Ridge strength, know your why, who do you want to be?

T = Toughness, make Pea Ridge proud, Arkansas grit, Blackhawk fight

Youngsters divided into groups by grade then worked through various stations including a bounce house which provided opportunities for skills to be practiced.

Managers kept water cups filled at hydration stations both inside and out of the indoor facility.

Coaches and team members instructed youngsters in positions of football and skills associated with those positions.

The camp was held Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29.