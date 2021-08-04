School Board hires personnel

School Board members approved several personnel matters in a special session Thursday, July 29.

The board went into executive session soon after opening and returned after about 30 minutes behind closed doors.

The board:

• Accepted resignations of Chris Shelby, history teacher, PRHS; and

• Approved hiring Cody Schwieso, biology teacher, PRHS; Holly Blevins, counselor, PRHS; Dalas Warr, English teacher, PRJHS; Laura Jones, rehabilitation specialist: student and family support (social worker), PRJHS/PRHS; and Melissa Woods, SPED teacher, PRJHS/PRHS; and

• Approved hiring Zach Parish, aide, Middle School; Blanca Mendoza, food service, Jr. High; Nina Pyle, aide, Primary; Rebecca Wiersema, Brailist/student services support, Intermediate/District; Kay Shaffer, bus driver, District; and Garrett King, instructional aide, Intermediate; and

• Approved transfer of Shaye Fisher, SEC teacher, Intermediate School from interventionist.