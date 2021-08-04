Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 31

Thursday, Aug. 5, 1971

The Pea Ridge schools will open for the 1971-1972 term on Monday, Aug. 23, according to superintendent Andrew Widener.

Miss Dawn Winter, reigning Miss Pea Ridge, will represent Pea Ridge at the Decatur Barbecue Queen contest scheduled for Aug. 5.

A new band director, Jack Trent, for Pea Ridge schools was hired in a special School Board meeting Monday. A high school English-math teacher was also added to the faculty.

The Pea Ridge Youth Center has been closed by the lack of interest of the community's youth, according to Mrs. Glyn Lenoir, director.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 31

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 1981

Benton County prosecutor David Clinger issued a letter containing the results of the investigation of Pea Ridge Police Department brutality charges, City Council members in violation of the Freedom of Information Act and illegal contracts between the city and mayor. Clinger said no charges would be filed.

Metered water for bulk users is now available from the City of Pea Ridge. Water superintendent Charles Hardy demonstrated the use of the coin-operated installation at the city's shop building (Mule Barn) on North Davis Street.

Continental' first touch tone telephones for Pea Ridge was installed Friday in the home of Mayor Lester Hall.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 31

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1991

The chairman of the McDonald County, Mo., Commission said bids will likely be let on the Jacket Bridge within four weeks. The existing Jacket bridge across Sugar Creek is one-lane, 70 years old and involves 90-degree turns at both approaches which do not permit vehicles of any significant size to cross.

When classes begin at Pea Ridge High School Aug. 26, there will be four brand new, air-conditioned classrooms. Superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said the classrooms with a total of about 3,000 square feet, will end up costing the school district about $18,000.

Rainy weather somewhat dampened activity on two evenings of the Pea Ridge Community Fair, but it was otherwise a resounding success, according to co-chairman Virgie Hazelton.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 31

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2001

The air is unbearable, filled with smoke. The house is pitch black. You are a volunteer firefighter in your first structure fire. As you crawl through the rooms, your only pathway is found by feeling the walls, following their angles. Pea Ridge Fire Department training officers Andy Fletcher and Martin Marler and instructor-in-training John Cottingham, set up a maze ni the old Pea Ridge Fire Station for training.

Benton County Circuit Court Judge David Clinger made preparations for the upcoming trial of accused murderer Rose Ellen Cushman for the deaths of Pea Ridge residents Joanne Kneece and James Floyd Suggs.

Debbie Anderson, the postmaster at the Pea Ridge post office, thinks of the friends who rent the 640 mailboxes for which she's responsible.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 31

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011

Six days after he shot Darrell Bone three times, Danny K. Thomas appeared in court for arraignment. Thomas is charged in connection with first degree murder in the death of his landlord, Pea Ridge native Darrell Bone.

Less than half a mile and 26 hours apart, two accidents on Arkansas Highway 72 near Sugar Creek resulted in the deaths of three people. One person died and two were injured in a two-car collision about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police. Two people died Sunday night in a head-on two-car collision just west of the Sugar Creek Bridge, according to police.

Curiosity propelled -- and extreme heat did not deter -- more than 300 people attending the Pea Ridge Lions Club inaugural Race for Sight lawnmower race Saturday at the old race track on Arkansas Highway 72.