Planning meeting was Tuesday

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission was scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, to address a light agenda which included a large-scale development for a multi-family development for Pedigree Place on Pickens and Weston by Jason Ingalls, a lot line adjustment request for Pedigree Place, and a 10-feet rear setback variance for 925 Washburn Dr. for Steve and Teresa Ahart.

The agenda was received from city officials on Thursday, July 29, after the TIMES was published last week and was therefore not published prior to the meeting.

Planning Commission meetings are public meetings, open to the public to attend.