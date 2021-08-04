Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for Aug. 4, 2021

Gregory 'Greg' Dean Burchfield

Gregory "Greg" Dean Burchfield, 65, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born April 24, 1956, in Ozark, Ark., to Lee Dean and Joyce (Wesson) Burchfield.

He was an ordained Assembly of God minister and recently a school bus driver in Rogers, Ark., where he made a difference in the lives of many children.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Lee Dean Burchfield.

Survivors are the love of his life, Jan, with whom he shared the last five years as his wife and best friend; his mom, Joyce Burchfield of Pea Ridge; children, Deanna Wood and son Jared, of Pea Ridge, Ark., Christy Gonzales and husband Jeremy and children, Ashley (Sissy), Analeya (Mouse), Angela (Bugsy), and Alexis (Bunny) of Silver City, N.M., and Robert (Rob) Burchfield and wife Violet and children, Isaiah, Jeremiah (JJ), and Josiah of Silver City, N.M.; and a stepdaughter, Melody Rabbitt and husband Tim and children Treyton and Molly of Claremore, Okla.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in Sisco Funeral Home, Springdale.

Memorial service was held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Spring Creek Fellowship in Springdale, Ark.

Burial and graveside services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Floral Haven in Broken Arrow, Okla., under the direction of Sisco Funeral Home, Springdale.

Rosemary Katherine Basler Hooks

Rosemary Katherine Basler Hooks, 95, of Hazen, Ark., died on July 29, 2021. She was born May 2, 1926 in Morrilton, Ark., to Frank Joseph Basler and Rosa Yanker Basler.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1943. She worked at First State Bank as a bookkeeper. On May 9, 1950, she married Edward D. Hooks of Slovak, Ark., who preceded her in death in 2002. She was a parishioner of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church for 71 years and a pillar of the community.

Strong in her Catholic faith, Rosemary had a special devotion to Mary and always kept a rosary handy. With a willing spirit, busy hands, and a giving heart, she loved her family and full house at family gatherings. She had a green thumb and loved flowers, her garden, and sharing plants. She also loved music, baking bread and trying new recipes as she fed the multitudes. She loved to travel and never met a stranger as she could "talk to a fence post."

Sister Paschaline, OND, her high school teacher described Rosemary in the 1943 Sacred Heart yearbook, "She hath a natural wise-sincerity." An avid reader and letter writer, she had a remarkable memory and loved telling stories. Into her 90s, she sang songs from childhood, recalled names and recited poems from her school days. Raised during the Great Depression, her thriftiness and "can-do" spirit were evident in one of her many adages, "Waste not, want not."

Rosemary served in the parish Altar Society as president, the Catholic Youth Organization and Parish Council. She was a 4-H group leader and a member of the Prairie County Extension Homemakers Club. A volunteer for the Hazen Library, she was on the Library board in 1965 that spearheaded a 1% tax for the Prairie County library that passed. In the 1970s she was a docent at the Grand Prairie Agricultural Museum in Stuttgart, Ar.

She treasured her Morrilton family and friends, enjoyed family reunions on Petite Jean Mountain and was the "go-to" for family ties and memories. Sharp witted, she often held her own in conversations with intellectuals to children from all walks of life, often with humor and wise sayings from her own parents.

Survivors are her brother, Ben Basler of Wisconsin; seven children, Dan (Paula) Hooks, Hazen, Ark., Beth Lewis, Hot Springs, Ark., Susan Hooks, OSB Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand, Ind., Edward Hooks, Pea Ridge, Ark., Paul (Carol) Hooks, Stuttgart, Ark., Janet (Bruce) McDaniel, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Sarah Berryman, Pea Ridge, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. in the Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Funeral mass was at 10:30 a.m. Monday officiated by the Rev. Shaun Wesley.

Patsy Elaine McCool

Patsy Elaine McCool, 73, of Seligman, Missouri died June 30, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born July 9, 1948 in Fresno, California to Clinton Bert Lombard and Nalta Mae Redell Lombard.

She was a farm worker and married Sterlon Evan McCool Jan. 20, 2001.

She loved to cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed crafts, loved her animals and was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Pineville, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Evan McCool; and a sister, Loretta Lombard.

Survivors are three children, Richard McCool and wife Lois of Arizona, Clint Hall and wife Nancy of Seligman, Mo., and Vicky Cravens of Seligman, Mo.; siblings, Nancy Hughes and husband Rick of Huntsville, Ark., Bert Lombard of Seligman, Mo., Juanita Lowe and husband Donald of Centerton, Ark.; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

There is no visitation scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter.

Mary Lee (Dent) Miller

Mary Lee (Dent) Miller, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died on Saturday July 24, 2021, in her home, surrounded by the Holy Spirit and her loved ones after overcoming a short illness of Parkinson's disease. She was born on Sept. 23, 1938, in Garfield, Ark., to her father, Virgil Lee Dent, and mother, Lillie Mae (Arnold) Dent.

Growing up, she attended school in Pea Ridge. Throughout the 12 years, she created many memories and endured lifelong friendships, including her "sister" friend Jane Weiser. She graduated in the class of 1956. She was "Miss Pea Ridge" in the summer of her senior year.

She would then embrace life further; by marrying her high school sweetheart and love of her life; Carroll Miller, on Nov. 25, 1956. Furthermore, they spent the next 50 years hand in hand, loving life and embracing family values.

The Millers became successful business owners in the Pea Ridge area. In her free time, she volunteered with a local organization "Granny's Quilts of Love," making quilts and donating them to the Children's Hospital in Little Rock. She also crocheted many afghans, hats and scarves for family and friends/classmates, placing love in every stitch. She was a "green thumb" when it came to flowers and plants. She enjoyed some recreational activities such as camping, boating, operating several farms and learning to two-step with her husband over the years. She worked in manufacturing some, too.

She had a passion for animals including her dog, Annie, and horses, Blaze and Angel.

As time went on, she became good friends with Frank Gathright. They two-stepped together, and reminisced about their families.

She was always a loving person and good role model to those around her. She loved God, her family, especially the grand and great grandchildren, friends, and lived life to the fullest, without regrets.

"Mom, we love and miss you, but we know you are watching over us high on that mountain."

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Miller; her parents; two brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.

Survivors are her son, Anthony "Tony" Miller and his wife, Roseanne, of Fayetteville, Ark.; daughter, Diana Bray and her husband, Joe, of Pea Ridge; grandchildren, Kevin Miller and his wife, Christine, Tessa Kents and Celena Gaudern and her husband, Sam; grandchildren, David Bray and his wife Daisy, Richard Bray and his wife, Jaclyn, and Dakota Bray and his wife, Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, of Bentonville, LaTeace, John and Elizabeth, of Bella Vista; Stella, Minnie and Spencer, of Elkins, Ark., Aydian and A'na, of Lyons, Ga., Jackson and Colt, of Covington, Va., and Radley and Hayden, of Cassville, Mo.; and two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Miller Nyberg (Wes) of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Jeri Miller (Argie) of Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.

The family wishes to say a sincere "thank you" to Mercy PT, Jeannie, aides; Speech therapists, Kristy; Keresa and Linda, family assists; Circle of Life Hospice for the compassionate care they showed Mom in her final week; Sisco Funeral Home; the many friends who called to visit with her, offer help if family had to be away, sent kind words through cards, brought reading materials, prayed for us, sent meals, or special desserts for us, or beautiful flowers.

Remember: "Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free; I'm following the path God laid for me, I took his hand when I heard Him call, I turned my back and left it all."

