Pea Ridge Schools are ready for 2021-2022 school year

Five school campuses serve this growing northeast Benton County school district and each has been prepared for the arrival of students on Monday, Aug 16.

For 116 years, the students at Pea Ridge attended classes in a red brick building downtown, on the campus now occupied by the Intermediate School. The 1884 building was razed in 1929 and a new structure was constructed. That building housed all grades until the 1960s when a new elementary school was built. That building comprises some of the current Intermediate School.

In 2000, the new high school was constructed west of the old campus on the southwest corner of Weston Street and West Pickens Road. That building is now the junior high school. A new high school was completed in 2020 on West Pickens Road.

Primary School

Kindergarten through second grade

1411 Weston St.

479-451-8183

1-800-451-5395

Staff:

• Principal^Darah Bennet^[email protected]

• Assistant principal^Samantha Trent^[email protected]

• Nurse^Laura Draper^[email protected]

• Counselor^Kelsey Brodie^[email protected]

Intermediate School

Third and fourth grades

1442 N. Davis St.

479-451-1555

1-800-451-4882

• Principal^Mindy Bolin^[email protected]

• Administrative assistant^Susan Coble^[email protected]

• Registrar^Brenda [email protected]@pearidge12.com

• Nurse^Lori Hartley^[email protected]

• Counselor^Madison Holiday^[email protected]

Middle School

Fifth and sixth grades

1391 Weston St.

479-451-0620

1-800-451-0692

• Principal^Jessie Hester^[email protected]

• Nurse^Stelli Litchfield^[email protected]

• Counselor^Taylor Jackson^[email protected]

• Office manager^Nikki See^[email protected]

• Registrar^Gail Simpkins^[email protected]

Junior High School

Seventh, eighth and ninth grades

781 W. Pickens Rd.

479-451-1916

1-800-451-1241

• Principal^Dr. Bryan Appleton^[email protected]

• Assistant principal^Beth Stein^[email protected]

• Counselor^Cathy Caudle^

• Registrar^Michelle Nesbitt^

High School

10th through 12th grades

1925 W. Pickens Rd.

479-451-8182

1-800-451-1343

• Principal^Charley Clark^[email protected]

• Assistant principal^Leonard Ogden^[email protected]

• Counselor^Holly Blevins^