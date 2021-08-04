Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

June 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^7^8^42
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^2^1^13
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^10^22^97
Alarm^9^13^33
Animal bite^0^8^16
Animal call^18^21^125
Assault/ battery^1^4^11
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^0^0^9
Breaking or entering^1^3^11
Burglary^2^1^28
Business check^1^0^3
Civil call^12^12^47
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2
Criminal mischief^1^3^23
Death investigation^0^1^4
Disturbance^7^14^73
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^0^0^3
Extra patrol^548^272^1,265
Follow up^24^24^167
Fraud/ forgery^1^10^34
Gun shots^0^1^6
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^1^1
Informational^30^46^217
Investigation^1^0^5
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^6^6^28
Missing person adult^0^1^2
Missing person juvenile^0^3^13
Motorist assist^2^1^16
MVC w/entrapment^1^0^3
MVC w/injury^1^1^17
MVC wo/injury^14^15^70
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^4^5^15
Other^6^5^16
Overdose^0^0^2
Prowler^0^1^4
Public assist^5^10^42
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^7
Reckless driver^14^11^68
Residential structure fire^1^0^1
Road hazard^1^3^13
Sex offender investigation^1^3^6
Stolen vehicle^1^0^6
Suspicious circumstance^19^16^91
Theft^6^6^31
Threats^4^10^45
Traffic stop^282^268^1,483
Trespassing^2^4^19
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^2^6
Unlock^0^0^6
Warrant service/felony^2^4^12
Warrant service/misdemeanor^53^48^319
Welfare check^6^19^86
Total^1,107^907^4,663
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests^11^82
Warnings^3^13
Warrant arrests^53^319
City ordinance^4^30
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations^34^250
Warnings^240^1,209
Verbal^0^0
City ordinance^8^24
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests^4^30
Warrant arrests^2^12
Agency Assists^10^77
New Cases^87^688
Traffic Stops^282^1,483
Total mileage^25,537^95,187