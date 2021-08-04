Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report August 4, 2021 at 9:18 a.m.

June 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^7^8^42

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^2^1^13

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^10^22^97

Alarm^9^13^33

Animal bite^0^8^16

Animal call^18^21^125

Assault/ battery^1^4^11

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^0^0^9

Breaking or entering^1^3^11

Burglary^2^1^28

Business check^1^0^3

Civil call^12^12^47

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2

Criminal mischief^1^3^23

Death investigation^0^1^4

Disturbance^7^14^73

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^3

Extra patrol^548^272^1,265

Follow up^24^24^167

Fraud/ forgery^1^10^34

Gun shots^0^1^6

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^1^1

Informational^30^46^217

Investigation^1^0^5

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^6^6^28

Missing person adult^0^1^2

Missing person juvenile^0^3^13

Motorist assist^2^1^16

MVC w/entrapment^1^0^3

MVC w/injury^1^1^17

MVC wo/injury^14^15^70

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^4^5^15

Other^6^5^16

Overdose^0^0^2

Prowler^0^1^4

Public assist^5^10^42

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^7

Reckless driver^14^11^68

Residential structure fire^1^0^1

Road hazard^1^3^13

Sex offender investigation^1^3^6

Stolen vehicle^1^0^6

Suspicious circumstance^19^16^91

Theft^6^6^31

Threats^4^10^45

Traffic stop^282^268^1,483

Trespassing^2^4^19

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^2^6

Unlock^0^0^6

Warrant service/felony^2^4^12

Warrant service/misdemeanor^53^48^319

Welfare check^6^19^86

Total^1,107^907^4,663

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests^11^82

Warnings^3^13

Warrant arrests^53^319

City ordinance^4^30

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations^34^250

Warnings^240^1,209

Verbal^0^0

City ordinance^8^24

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests^4^30

Warrant arrests^2^12

Agency Assists^10^77

New Cases^87^688

Traffic Stops^282^1,483

Total mileage^25,537^95,187

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT