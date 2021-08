Tuesday, July 27

1 p.m. Police arrested Misty Dawn Wing, 44, Pea Ridge, while at court in connection with a warrant from Benton County. She was released to a Benton County Sheriff's deputy.

Wednesday, July 28

12:59 p.m. Police were advised of "an intoxicated person" at EZ Mart. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Crystal B. Hutchek, 37, Gentry, in connection with public intoxication.