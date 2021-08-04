OPINION: What is your purpose, your goal in life?

What is your raison d'etre -- your reason for being, for existence?

Many people would say they don't know which leaves them just existing without a purpose.

Understandably, very young children will have no idea and early on, they may adopt whatever attitudes their parents (or care givers) project onto them. But, as we grow and mature, we should seek to discover our reason for being.

This past week, in football camp for young students, one character quality shared from the acronym FLIGHT was H for hard work illuminated further by "Know your why" and "Who do you want to be?"

A Scripture, Proverbs 29:18 states: "Where there is no vision, the people perish." (King James version)

In the Common English Bible translation, it states: "When there's no vision, the people get out of control, but whoever obeys instruction is happy."

Occasionally one hears a report of a fantastic football run that didn't add to the score for the team for which the player competed because he ran to the opponents' goal.

When athletes run, they are advised to not even begin to slow down until they've crossed the finish line. They're told to consider the finish line 10 yards further than it actually is.

We must have a goal, a finish line. Without vision, we drift aimlessly.

We should have short-term as well as long-term goals and, as we experience life, we can adjust those goals.

Some parents try to mold their children into a goal they have chosen instead of taking the child's personality, strengths, wishes into account. A wise parent, teacher and coach will be discerning, learning who that young person is and what his or her strengths and weaknesses are then guiding them to gain skills and knowledge that will help them become the best version of themselves.

Life in 2021 is easier than it was 50 or 60 years ago. Many adults today remember the days of walking to school, drawing water from a well, not having air conditioning in the house or businesses and maybe not even having an automobile. Basic existence in the Ozarks in the early 2oth century required much more hard physical labor and minimal luxuries.

A story I remember about a relative who lived on Sugar Creek was that on extremely hot summer days, he would go sit down in the creek fully clothed, then go sit in the shade of a big tree in his wet clothes to find relief from the heat.

Today, with vehicles and buildings all air conditioned, children can not even conceive of that concept.

If our reason for existence is simply to survive, it may require very little hard work from us. We may find ourselves experiencing life enjoying pleasures and seldom challenging ourselves physically or mentally. And, there's nothing wrong with pleasures in life, but, seeking pleasures constantly without pursuing a goal that requires self improvement is vain and futile.

Discover your purpose. Work hard to improve yourself. Read voraciously. Be physically active. Eat healthy. And find ways to be a giver -- to minister to others and practice unselfishness.

When you focus your energies on being the best you, you'll find happiness will embrace you even in the midst of trials.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]