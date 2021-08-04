OPINION: We're always trying new things

Most of us, I think, regardless of our age, are still trying new things from time to time.

Sometimes we can do so with anticipation, relishing the thought of a new experience, and sometimes it is with reluctance and resistance, because we weren't wanting to have to go this route. I am half way through my 82nd year, but that hasn't kept me from taking on some things that are new to me. From the time we are moving through infancy, we are beginning to take on new things.

For example, all of us, or nearly all, have the task of learning to talk. Usually it is a parent's delight when their child says that first word, especially if it is "Mama," or "Daddy." After learning a few new words, a child will usually start putting words together, and before you know it, they are communicating, speaking the language. We never finish that trying of new things, as language goes, because we are always coming up against new words, or the same words applied in a new way. As we meet new people, sometimes the new acquaintance leads to a new appreciation for a different way of talking and understanding. Especially these days, before we can fully master our Ozark's English, we get exposed to Illinois English, or Alabama English, or British English, or Australian English (a la the Geico Gecko).

One of my childish delights was learning to pedal, first my Grandma's player piano, and then my tricycle. Even more than walking, learning to pedal opened a new world for me. At a very early age, earlier than I really remember, I had a tricycle, a little one. After a while, my little tricycle would become my brother Ben's tricycle, and I would have a new tricycle, a big boy's tricycle. I was really proud of my new tricycle.

I can't remember any of my cars, new or second hand, as being any finer than that big new tricycle at age 4. It had a big front wheel, two smaller wheels at back, and between the back wheels were platforms where a rider could stand and hang on as we ripped around through the house on our fine three-wheeler. We wore the tires off that tricycle several times. After the front tire became smooth from travel, my Dad would get a section of garden hose, run a wire through it, fit it around the "drive wheel," wire it tight, and we would have our new tricycle tire. It was a "make do" repair, but it made do very well, just as our Pea Ridge It'll Do Road makes do very well. Learning to ride bike was another new thing to try, later on, but then the new thing to try was how to balance the thing. I had already mastered the pedaling pretty well on my tricycle.

I got a new cell phone several weeks ago. I may get a smart one some of these days -- so far I have stuck with the dumb phones. Still, a new phone, smart or dumb, is a new experience and a person has to try some new things in order to make a go of the new gadget. Some of the changes in my new phone illustrate why some of us old people start balking at constant, "unnecessary," changes. Every new phone seems to apply the control buttons in a new way, so we have to unlearn the old way that we have become accustomed to and are proficient with, and learn a new way, which may not be any more convenient or accurate than the old way.

My old phone, dumb as it was, would "forget" what I had been doing before, and start all over when I opened it again. My new phone, on the other hand, remembers where I was when I closed down the last time, and starts there. So, unwillingly, I have to back out of that area, and get to the home screen to start my new project. Also, with my old phone, to text a capital letter I just hit the lower right button, and Shazaam! But with the new phone, hitting that button switches the texting mode in a lasting way, so that I not only get one upper case letter, all my subsequent letters will be upper case also. So I have to hit that fine lower right button again to release the shift. And, if I happen to hit it twice in a row, I may end up with numbers rather than letters, and I have to undo that. O well -- it works.

On my old phone, hitting the down arrow on the home screen opened my list of contacts. Now on the new phone, that goes to email. The contacts list calls for hitting the upper right button, which was a menu button on my old phone. Changes so unnecessary!

It has been interesting to me to observe how people approach their trying of new things.

I'm thinking of computers as a source of illustrations. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, when personal computers were "a new thing," many people were afraid of them, afraid they would destroy the thing by pushing a wrong button. So some were reluctant to touch anything without being specifically instructed to do so, or being specifically shown what to do. But, in teaching a few friends how to use computers, I found that some were not only not afraid to push buttons, but they would push buttons at will, with sometimes astonishing results. My own young granddaughters, when they were little girls, would put their fingers on the keyboard, and just act like they were typing, at a hundred words a minute. They would get into things on the computer that sometimes I had quite a time finding a way to get out of. I always liked to read the manual for some instruction on how the thing works, then to try it. But others seem to see an instruction manual as something to avoid, in favor of just trying something to see what it does.

I have come upon a few new things that I am not going to try. Example one, buying a car entirely on line. Example two: selling a car entirely on line. Example three: going to a car vending machine to pick up my new car. I'll keep going to the dealer, thank you, despite the silly commercials that paint the car dealership as a terrible place.

•••

Editor's note: Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge and an award-winning columnist, is vice president of Pea Ridge Historical Society. He can be contacted by e-mail at [email protected], or call 621-1621.