Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 27

Anjulie Michelle Berndt, 36, driving while intoxicated, guilty

Malissa David, 46, assault, guilty

Joshua A. Downing, 27, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Scott Wesley Hardy, 58, expired tags, guilty

Thomas J. McClain, 32, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Cornelus D. McFadden, 40, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Patricia Anne Murdock, 64, speeding, guilty

Jacob Naeger, 28, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, guilty; criminal mischief, nol prossed

Ricky Lee Raines, 36, domestic battery, guilty

Keenan Rice, 28, disorderly conduct, guilty

Rene Salinas-Cano, 38, driving left of center, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty

Jason A. Seward, 35, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Eduardo Soto-Bermudez, 39, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty

James Alexander Tabor, 31, failure to yield from private drive, guilty

Sarah White, 46, disorderly conduct, guilty

Misty Wing, 44, animal regulations City Ord. 314, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Parker Michael Zacny, 27, failure to signal, nol prossed; possession of a controlled substance, guilty